Crowd attacks office of biggest Kyrgyz gold miner -media

Crowd attacks office of biggest Kyrgyz gold miner -mediaReuters | Updated: 07-10-2020 11:43 IST | Created: 07-10-2020 11:29 IST
Dozens of unidentified people tried to break into the office of Canadian-owned Kumtor Gold Company in the Kyrgyz capital of Bishkek on Wednesday, Russian news agency TASS and news website 24.kg said.
Several miners had reported attacks on their offices and facilities a day earlier amid widespread unrest in the Central Asian nation. Kumtor, which accounts for the bulk of Kyrgyz gold output, is owned by Canada's Centerra Gold.
