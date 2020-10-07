Left Menu
Redmi SonicBass wireless earphones; Redmi Earbuds 2C launched in India

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-10-2020 12:30 IST | Created: 07-10-2020 12:30 IST
Redmi today launched new wireless earphones, dubbed SonicBass, and the Redmi Earbuds 2C that offer 12-hour music playback, a multi-function button and a voice-assistant for hands-free control.

Starting today, the Redmi Sonic Bass wireless earphones will be available for purchase via mi.com, Mi Home, Flipkart and retail outlets. It carries a special introductory price tag of Rs 999 and will be offered in Ola black and blue color options.

On the other hand, the Redmi Earbuds 2C will be available starting today at 12:30 PM at an introductory price of Rs 1,299. The Earbuds 2C can be purchased from Amazon, mi.com, Mi Home and retail outlets.

Redmi SonicBass

The Redmi SonicBass wireless earphones come with IPX4 sweat and splash-proof rating and flex-arc design to ensure maximum comfort to users. It features Dual Mic Environmental Noise cancellation technology to eliminate unwanted noise in the surroundings and Multi-Point Technology that enables pairing with two devices simultaneously.

Further, there is a multi-function button and a voice assistant that is compatible with both Android and iOS. For connectivity, it supports Bluetooth 5.0

Redmi Earbuds 2C

The Redmi Earbuds 2C boasts a sleek design and comes with IPX4 Sweat and Splashproof technology. It is claimed to offer 12-hour music playback.

Other features include:

  • Bluetooth 5.0
  • Multi-function Button
  • DSP Environmental noise cancellation
  • Voice assistant for hands-free control

