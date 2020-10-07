Left Menu
Development News Edition

Employees in India face increased burnout at work during pandemic: Report

According to Microsoft’s latest Work Trend Index, that surveyed over 6,000 information and first-line workers across eight countries globally, India had the second highest percentage of workers facing increased burnout in Asia at 29 per cent. Moreover, India came out top with over 41 per cent of workers citing the lack of separation between work and personal life as negatively impacting their wellbeing, resulting in increased stress levels, the report said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-10-2020 12:52 IST | Created: 07-10-2020 12:52 IST
Employees in India face increased burnout at work during pandemic: Report

Employees in India are facing increased burnout due to lack of separation between work and personal life as well as concerns of contracting COVID-19, a report said on Wednesday. According to Microsoft’s latest Work Trend Index, that surveyed over 6,000 information and first-line workers across eight countries globally, India had the second highest percentage of workers facing increased burnout in Asia at 29 per cent.

Moreover, India came out top with over 41 per cent of workers citing the lack of separation between work and personal life as negatively impacting their wellbeing, resulting in increased stress levels, the report said. "In the last six months, we have seen how COVID-19 has created an era of remote anywhere. It has led to the evolution of a new workplace – from a physical space to one residing in a virtual world," said Samik Roy, Country Head, Modern Work, Microsoft India.

Roy further noted that "as businesses adapt to a new way of working, it is important to examine the multifaceted impact that the new working conditions are having on employees. This is helping us provide relevant and timely solutions to all our customers and users". The pandemic increased burnout at work, in some countries more than others. In India, 29 per cent of workers are experiencing increased burnout at work, owing to its increase in workday span by 1 hour. While, workers in Germany saw very little change to workday span or feelings of burnout, the report said.

Data showed that, globally, even six months past the first work-from-home orders, people are in significantly more meetings, taking more ad hoc calls and managing more incoming chats than they did before the pandemic. "As people adjusted to remote working, after hours chats, or chats between 5 pm and midnight, have also increased," the report said.

Further, for remote workers in Asia, no commute is hurting and not helping productivity, the report said adding that for years, Microsoft's research group has been studying how commute has helped maintain work-life boundaries — and worker's productivity and wellbeing. Microsoft said a series of updates have been launched within Microsoft Teams to support employee wellbeing. These include a virtual commute experience that helps users prepare for the day and mindfully disconnect in the evening.

Microsoft has also partnered with Headspace to bring a curated set of mindfulness and meditation experiences into the Teams platform and launched new Teams experiences for first-line workers to support them with the tools they need to work more safely. This Work Trend Index report looks at how the pandemic has impacted wellbeing at work globally. It studied how productivity patterns in Microsoft Teams have shifted since early this year and surveyed over 6,000 information and first-line workers in eight countries including Australia, Brazil, Germany, Japan, India, Singapore, the UK, and the US.

TRENDING

POLL-Reuters/Ipsos poll shows Biden widening lead over Trump in Michigan, tied in North Carolina

My Hero Academia Chapter 287 spoilers reveal majority of characters are injured

World News Roundup: Russian authorities poisoned him as threat ahead of parliament elections; Syria's Assad blames Turkey for fighting between Azeris and Armenians and more

AfDB holds session on fostering circularity in Africa’s post-COVID-19 recovery

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

4 Afghan soldiers killed in Taliban car bomb attack in Helmand

Kabul Afghanistan, October 7 ANISputnik Four Afghan soldiers were killed and three others injured in a car bomb attack that the Taliban radical movement carried out against a security post of the National Army in the southern Helmand provin...

India, Japan hold strategic dialogue; focus on expanding collaboration in third countries

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday held-wide-ranging talks with his Japanese counterpart Toshimitsu Motegi in Tokyo, covering the entire gamut of bilateral ties including the expansion of India-Japan collaboration in third ...

CBDT issues over Rs 1,21,607 cr to over 35.93 lakh taxpayers since April

The Central Board of Direct Taxes CBDT has issued refunds of over Rs 1,21,607 crore to more than 35.93 lakh taxpayers between April 1, 2020, and October 6, 2020, said the Income Tax Department on Wednesday. The department said that Income t...

AC/DC releases first single, 'Shot in the Dark,' from upcoming reunion album

Australian band ACDC is giving their fans a taste of their upcoming album, Power Up with the release of a new single - Shot in the dark. According to Fox News, the legendary rock band announced last week they were getting the original livin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020