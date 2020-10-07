Raj govt to crowdsource data on artists

Left Menu
The Rajasthan government will launch an initiative on October 10 to create a database of artists through crowdsourcing, an official said Wednesday. Secretary of Art and Culture Department Mugdha Sinha said the artist database will have basic details along with genre of art forms including performing arts, visual arts, literary arts, dying arts, wandering arts (ghoomantu), folk arts, tribal arts and others.

"Reaching out to and involving stakeholder artists themselves in collecting this data through Google Form is truly participative policymaking and inclusive approach. With the database of artists, the government can extend necessary help to them," Sinha said in a statement. In April this year, the government launched the 'Mukhyamantri Lok Kalakar Protsahan Yojana' (Chief Minister Folk Artist Encouragement Scheme) to extend help to folk artists. The government has spent Rs 9 lakh to support 337 artists, officials said.

