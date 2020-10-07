Android 11-based OneUI 3 public beta rolling out to Galaxy S20 users in US

Just a day after rolling out the OneUI 3 public beta for Galaxy S20 users in South Korea, Samsung has reportedly started rolling out the update in the U.S. as well. Based on Android 11, the update is available to the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, and the Galaxy S20 Ultra users.

According to GSMArena, currently, only T-Mobile users are receiving the update while others may join the list soon. The OneUI 3 update brings the October 1, 2020 security patch and all the new features of the Android 11 operating system such as chat bubbles, customizable Always on Display, device controls, improved digital wellbeing and stronger privacy protections, to name a few. It weighs nearly 3GB.

Here's the changelog (via XDA-developers):

Home screen and Lock screen

Touch and hold an app to add an associated widget.

Turn off the screen by double-tapping on an empty space on the Home or lock screen (Settings > Advanced features > Motion and gestures)

New image categories have been added to the Dynamic Lock screen and you can select up to 5 categories at once

Editing the Always-on Display (AOD) and Lock screen is now easier

Quick panel

See your conversations and media more conveniently in their own sections when you swipe down from the top of the screen.

Accessibility

Get quick access to the most important accessibility settings during the device setup.

Get recommended accessibility features based on what you use.

Set the Accessibility shortcut more easily in settings.

Sound detectors now work with your SmartThings devices such as TVs and lights to give you more visible alerts when the doorbell rings or a baby is crying.

Samsung Keyboard

You can find the keyboard in settings more easily under General management in Settings, and the settings have been reorganized to put the most important ones first.

Samsung DeX

You can now connect to supported TVs wirelessly.

New touchpad multi-gestures let you change screen zoom and font size more easily.

Internet

Added ability to block websites from redirecting you when you tap the Back button.

Added warnings and blocking options for websites that shot too many pop-ups or notifications.

Rearranged menus to make things easier to find.

Added several new add-ons, including one that translates websites.

Added option to hide the status bar for a more immersive browsing experience.

Increased maximum number of open tabs to 99.

Added ability to lock and reorder tabs.

Improved design for tab bar which is now supported on all devices.

Ended support for Samsung Internet edge panel.

Contacts & Phone

Added the ability to edit multiple linked contacts at one time.

Added an option to help you quickly delete duplicate contacts.

Enhanced the search experience.

Extended the storage period of the Trash bin from 15 to 30 days.

Calls and Chats

See conversations separately in the notification panel (For Messages and chat apps)

Add a call background to see a video or picture when making or receiving a call

Messages

Created a Trash bin to store recently deleted messages.

Call & Text on other devices

Added the ability to turn Call & text on other devices on or off with Bixby Routines.

Calendar

Events with the same start time are now shown together in month and agenda view.

Reorganized options for adding and editing events.

Improved layout for full-screen alerts.

Reminder

Improved layout for full-screen alerts

Digital wellbeing and Parental controls

Added trends to your weekly report. You can see how your usage has changed since the previous week and check your usage time for each feature.

Added phone usage time while driving to the weekly report.

Added a lock screen widget so you can check your screen time without unlocking your phone.

Added separate profiles for personal and work modes so you can track your screen time separately.

Camera

Improved auto-focus and auto-exposure functionality and usability.

Improved stabilization when taking pictures of the moon at high zoom levels.

Photo editor

Added the ability to revert edited pictures back to their original versions.

Bixby Routine