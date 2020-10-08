Left Menu
Nokia outlines vision of ethical and sustainable 5G-enabled world

The Life in 2030 paper says that global decisions on the implementation of 5G and how it powers the 4th Industrial Revolution are too vast for any single company, industry or government to make or enact alone, adding that today's actions will determine whether the 5G future fulfills its promise.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Espoo | Updated: 08-10-2020 15:28 IST | Created: 08-10-2020 15:28 IST
(Representative Image) Image Credit: Pixabay

Nokia on Thursday published a paper outlining the company's commitments to achieve the vision of an ethical and sustainable 5G-enabled world whilst calling on individuals, businesses and governments around the world to work together for realizing it.

The paper titled 'Flash forward: Life in 2030: How 5G will transform our lives over the next decade' highlights how the next-generation technology has changed the way individuals live, learn and work and play. It calls on civil society, academia, businesses, governments and other stakeholders to act and encourage open dialog on the societal implications of 5G and other technologies and join forces to drive innovation and new use cases.

Further, it calls on to apply sustainable and circular design choices, advocate for the right to digital inclusion, creating rules for the ethical use of technology and frameworks for evaluation of 5G carbon footprint and handprint.

5G will fundamentally enhance our lives by powering the 4th industrial revolution. But with great power comes great responsibility. We call upon business and government to join Nokia in acting responsibly as we roll out this life-changing technology. Our choices must promote equality, put people first, preserve and strengthen digital trust and ensure sustainability.

Karoliina Loikkanen, Head of Sustainability at Nokia

Late last month, Nokia President and CEO Pekka Lundmark signed a joint UN Statement calling for mobilizing international cooperation across borders, sectors and generations amidst unprecedented disruption and global transformation. The Joint Statement was signed by CEOs of over 1,000 global companies including Accenture, Hewlett Packard (HP), Novartis, SAP, Vodafone Group PLC, Unilever, among others, and was presented to the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

