Pete Lau reveals OnePlus 8T design in Aquamarine Green shade

As confirmed by the company, the OnePlus 8T 5G will come with a flat FHD+ Fluid AMOLED Display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a sampling rate of up to 240Hz. The phone will be fuelled by a 4500mAh battery with support for 65W USB-Type C Warp Charge that is claimed to fully charge the phone in just 39 minutes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-10-2020 19:43 IST | Created: 08-10-2020 19:42 IST
OnePlus co-founder and CEO Pete Lau today revealed the design of the upcoming OnePlus 8T smartphone in the Aquamarine Green color variant of the phone which is set to launch on October 14.

The OnePlus 8T Aquamarine Green featuring a unique shade between green and blue leverages diffuse reflection technology that reduces fingerprint accumulation and produces a high-quality glossy finish.

"After exploring countless iterations with different CMFs (color, material and finish) for more than 4 months, we achieved a breakthrough and produced a remarkable glossy back cover for the new Aquamarine Green variant of the OnePlus 8T. This version takes advantage of diffuse reflection, a form of light refraction that scatters light in an expansive array of angles and directions, to produce a clean, gleaming surface that effectively mitigates the buildup of fingerprints," Pete Lau explained in a post on OnePlus forums.

OnePlus 8T: Specifications

As confirmed by the company, the OnePlus 8T 5G will come with a flat FHD+ Fluid AMOLED Display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a sampling rate of up to 240Hz. The phone will be fuelled by a 4500mAh battery with support for 65W Warp Charge that is claimed to fully charge the phone in just 39 minutes.

The upcoming flagship will feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 octa-core processor and boot OxygenOS 11 based on the latest Android 11. Further, it is confirmed to come with a 48-megapixel quad-camera module with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS).

If recent leaks are to go by, the OnePlus 8T will sport a 6.55-inch FHD+ punch-hole display and will be powered by Snapdragon 865 5G Mobile Platform paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. The quad-camera module at the back will include a 48-megapixel primary shooter, a 16-megapixel ultra-wide lens, a 5-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixel portrait lens. The phone will house a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

