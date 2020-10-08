Left Menu
Expanding wearable segment after overwhelming response from Indian market: Honor

Chinese smart devices maker Honor has expanded its wearable devices portfolio in India after receiving an overwhelming response from the market, a top company official said on Thursday. "After receiving an overwhelming response from the Indian market, we are now focussed on expanding our product offerings in the wearable segment," Peng said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-10-2020 19:59 IST | Created: 08-10-2020 19:46 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Freepik

Chinese smart devices maker Honor has expanded its wearable devices portfolio in India after receiving an overwhelming response from the market, a top company official said on Thursday. According to the IDC worldwide quarterly wearable device tracker report for the first quarter of 2020, Honor along with Huawei captured the fourth position globally. "In India, we are among the top-4 smart wearable brands," Honor India President Charles Peng said. The company unveiled two new smartwatches, Honor Watch ES and Honor Watch GS Pro, with embedded oxygen, saturation and heart rate monitor for Rs 7,499 and Rs 17,999 a unit. The GS Pro will go on sale from October 15 on Flipkart, and ES will be sold on Amazon from October 16. "We want to empower young people to reinvent their smart life and expand the way they approach fitness, creativity, and productivity with our new Honor Watch GS Pro and Honor Watch ES," Peng said.

He claimed that during the Amazon Prime Days in August 2020, Honor wearables topped the sales chart and delivered the most sales value. "After receiving an overwhelming response from the Indian market, we are now focussed on expanding our product offerings in the wearable segment," Peng said.

