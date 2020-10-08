U.S. VP debate audience up slightly from 2016, early ratings show - Variety
In 2016, the match-up between Pence and Kaine drew 37 million when final numbers were tallied. The Nielsen numbers included people watching at home and at such venues as bars and restaurants.Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 08-10-2020 22:23 IST | Created: 08-10-2020 21:53 IST
Television viewership for U.S. Vice President Mike Pence's debate with Democratic challenger Kamala Harris rose slightly from a similar pre-election 2016 debate, according to early Nielsen ratings data reported by Hollywood publication Variety.
About 22.6 million people watched the Wednesday night faceoff across six networks, Variety said. That figure is 6% higher than the comparable number four years ago when the Republican Pence debated Democrat Tim Kaine. Final viewership numbers were expected later on Thursday.
Vice presidential debates typically draw smaller audiences than presidential face-offs. President Donald Trump's debate with former Vice President Joe Biden pulled in 73 million viewers, making it the second-biggest event on U.S. television this year. In 2016, the match-up between Pence and Kaine drew 37 million when final numbers were tallied.
The Nielsen numbers included people watching at home and at such venues as bars and restaurants. It also included some digital viewership through televisions connected to the internet. The figures do not capture the full extent of online viewing, which has grown in popularity as traditional TV audiences decline.
- READ MORE ON:
- Joe
- Mike Pence
- Democrat
- Republican
- Donald Trump
- Nielsen
- Kamala Harris
- Democratic
- Variety
- Tim Kaine
ALSO READ
Kamala Harris 'grossly incompetent'; surprised after she was chosen vice president nominee: Trump
Mary Trump, niece of Donald Trump, sues U.S. president and family for fraud
New products in health & hygiene spike in last 6 months with 1,897 launches: Nielsen
Mary Trump, niece of Donald Trump, sues U.S. president and family for fraud
Middle, rural India driving 'strategic priorities' of FMCG companies: Nielsen