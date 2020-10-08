TCS launches 10 cyber threat management centres

IT services major TCS on Thursday said it has launched 10 new Threat Management Centres (TMC) across locations - including the US, UK, Spain and India - for providing cyber security services to its enterprise customers. "In response to heightened cyber threat perceptions and the need to secure a larger surface area on account of remote working during the pandemic, progressive enterprises are investing in enhancing their cyber resilience and adopting next-generation security technologies," TCS said in a statement.

To stay close to customers and keep enterprises secure and cyber-resilient while meeting data and cyber-sovereignty regulations, Tata Consultancy Services has operationalised 10 new TMCs, it added. These are located in Bloomington, US, Manchester, UK, Madrid, Spain, as well as at major Indian cities in the last four months, the statement said, adding that TCS plans to open more such centres in other regions.

These centres will focus on providing cyber security solutions and services, including managed detection and response services, incident management and breach support, on-demand cyber vigilance services, digital forensics and regulatory compliance. They will offer comprehensive and integrated threat management services across IT, OT (operational technology), IoT (Internet of Things) and cloud ecosystems, leveraging local expertise and partner ecosystems for seamless scalability of operations, it said.

Large enterprises across the world are partnering with TCS to achieve a cyber resilient posture that will help them face increasingly sophisticated and targeted attacks, TCS Global Head, Cyber Security Practice, Sundeep Oberoi said. "Our global network of TMCs will leverage cutting edge technologies and our Zero Trust framework to provide rapid and expert security services locally, bringing us closer to our customers, while ensuring compliance with data protection laws," he added.