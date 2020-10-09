Left Menu
Nokia unveils new portfolio of EasyMesh-certified Wi-Fi 6 solutions

WiFi 6 provides several benefits like connecting more users and more devices, delivering a 40 percent higher throughput and lower latency to optimize the customer experience. Since it uses many of the same technologies as 5G, it is also ideal for 5G mobile data offload.

Updated: 09-10-2020 13:34 IST
Image Credit: Pixabay

Nokia on Friday announced the launch of a new portfolio of EasyMesh-certified Wi-Fi 6 solutions that pack value-add features such as intelligent channel selection and wireless link metrics.

Nokia says the portfolio is a unique combination of local intelligence and an extended cloud-based optimization that delivers the best Wi-Fi performance to customers. The real-time Wi-Fi optimization ensures that the best channels and bands are selected to deliver the fastest and most reliable connection for every user and every device.

Commenting on the launch, Sandra Motley, President of Fixed Networks at Nokia, said, " With our new Wi-Fi 6 portfolio, we are not only bringing superfast speeds into the home; we also bring a unique combination of local, real-time Wi-Fi optimization and a network-wide cloud-based optimization so service providers can offer incredible Wi-Fi performance to their customers."

Nokia says it is first to launch an EasyMesh-certified Wi-Fi 6 portfolio for communication service providers (CSPs). The Wi-Fi 6-enabled portfolio includes- Nokia ONT G-2426G-A and XS-2426G-A, Nokia Wi-Fi Beacon 2 and Beacon 6 and Nokia FastMile 5G Gateway 3 and 5G Gateway 3.1.

The introduction of Wi-Fi 6 brings significant increases in network capacity and device speeds to the home. The technology is also set to become an essential network element for those operators looking to offload 5G traffic in the home or deliver on the latency requirements needed to support applications such as gaming. Wi-Fi 6 delivers these benefits and more, but this requires unique network and performance management features to fully optimize the customer experience.

