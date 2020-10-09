Left Menu
Development News Edition

Huawei ousted from heart of EU as Nokia wins Belgian 5G contracts

"Belgium has been 100% reliant on Chinese vendors for its radio networks - and people working at NATO and the EU were making mobile phone calls on these networks," said John Strand, an independent Danish telecoms consultant. "The operators are sending a signal that it's important to have access to safe networks." Huawei, the world's biggest telecoms equipment supplier, strongly denies the U.S. allegations and has been highly critical of calls to ban it from 5G contracts. However, the company said on Friday it accepted the decisions by Orange Belgium and Proximus, which confirm a Reuters report.

Reuters | Updated: 09-10-2020 15:23 IST | Created: 09-10-2020 15:22 IST
Huawei ousted from heart of EU as Nokia wins Belgian 5G contracts
File Photo

Orange and Proximus have picked Nokia to help build 5G networks in Belgium as they drop Huawei amid U.S. pressure to exclude the Chinese firm from supplying key telecoms equipment. The moves are among the first by commercial operators in Europe to drop Huawei from next-generation networks and come after months of diplomatic pressure from Washington, which alleges Huawei equipment could be used by Beijing for spying.

The Belgian capital Brussels is home to the European Union's executive body and parliament, making it a matter of particular concern for U.S. intelligence agencies. "Belgium has been 100% reliant on Chinese vendors for its radio networks - and people working at NATO and the EU were making mobile phone calls on these networks," said John Strand, an independent Danish telecoms consultant.

"The operators are sending a signal that it's important to have access to safe networks." Huawei, the world's biggest telecoms equipment supplier, strongly denies the U.S. allegations and has been highly critical of calls to ban it from 5G contracts.

However, the company said on Friday it accepted the decisions by Orange Belgium and Proximus, which confirm a Reuters report. "This is the outcome of a tender organised by operators and the result of the free market," a Huawei spokesman said.

"We embrace fair competition, the more diversified a supply chain the more competitive it becomes," he said, adding Huawei had been supplying equipment in Belgium for more than a decade and its commitment remained unchanged. The deals to supply radio gear to Orange Belgium and Proximus are a boost for Nokia, which struggled to make headway in the 5G market earlier this year even as Huawei was under pressure.

"I have tried to become RAN (radio access network) supplier to Orange Belgium since 2003 when the company was still Mobistar. Here we are, finally," tweeted Tommi Uitto, president of Nokia Mobile Networks. The companies did not disclose a value for the contracts.

Nokia shares were up nearly 3% in early trading. Orange Belgium and Proximus said Ericsson would supply the core of their 5G networks, a smaller slice of business.

EU members have been stepping up scrutiny of so-called high-risk vendors. This subjects Huawei's governance and technology to critical examination and is likely to lead other European operators to strip it from their networks, analysts say. Nokia and Ericsson have been the main beneficiaries of the challenges facing Huawei. From Bell Canada and Telus Corp in Canada to BT in Britain, the Nordic companies have been grabbing market share from the Chinese firm.

Separately, Nokia said it had won a contract to provide data management software to Telefonica UK, replacing an unidentified existing vendor.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 9 already renewed, final season set to premiere in 2021

Mary Ann Shadd Cary turns 197, Google doodle on anti-slavery activist, journalist

Science News Roundup: Black hole discoveries win 2020 Nobel Prize in Physics; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space mission role and more

Animal Kingdom Season 5 production started? What we know on cast & spoilers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Coal India's fuel allocation under spot e-auction rises over 49 pc in Apr-Aug period

State-owned Coal India Ltd has allocated 13.86 million tonnes MT coal in the first five months of this fiscal under the spot e-auction scheme, registering a year-on-year increase of 49.5 percent. Coal India Ltd CIL had allocated 9.27 MT of ...

UN World Food Programme wins Nobel Peace Prize

The United Nations World Food Programme won the Nobel Peace Prize on Friday for its efforts to fight hunger in regions of conflict and hardship around the globe. From air-dropping food in South Sudan to creating an emergency delivery servic...

Mumbai, Oct 9 (PTI) Top stories from western region at

Top stories from western region at 5 pm. . BOM7 MH-HAL-2ND LD ARREST HAL employee held for supplying aircraft details to Paks ISI Mumbai A Hindustan Aeronautics Limited HAL employee has been arrested for supplying Indian fighter aircr...

Maha: Banned tobacco items worth Rs 35.5L seized, 5 held

Banned tobacco products worth Rs35.53 lakh were seized from three vehicles and five peoplewere held in Navi Mumbais Mahape MIDC area on Friday, said aMaharashtra Food and Drug Administration officialActing on a tip-off, three vehicles were ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020