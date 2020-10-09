Jio waives post paid security fee to attract customers from rival networks

Left Menu
The company will offer the same credit limit to the customer what it offers to its existing subscribers, the Jio official said. "Reliance Jio has now announced first-ever 'carry forward of the credit limit for postpaid customers of other operators joining Jio PostpaidPlus plans, at absolutely zero cost and without having to pay any security deposit," the company official said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-10-2020 19:22 IST | Created: 09-10-2020 19:22 IST
Reliance Jio has waived security fee deposit for postpaid customers who switch to its network from rival mobile service providers, a company official said on Friday. The company will offer the same credit limit to the customer what it offers to its existing subscribers, the Jio official said.

"Reliance Jio has now announced first-ever 'carry forward of the credit limit for postpaid customers of other operators joining Jio PostpaidPlus plans, at absolutely zero cost and without having to pay any security deposit," the company official said. Jio offers up to 500 GB of data and subscription to Netflix, Amazon Prime and Disney + Hotstar bundled in the postpaid connection.

"Postpaid users will be able to roll over their unused data to next month and can get on to the Jio network by messaging on a Jio WhatsApp number and uploading postpaid bills of existing operators," the official said. Jio at present leads the Indian mobile market with over 39 crore mobile customers.

