Left Menu
Development News Edition

5G-enabled industries to add USD8 trillion to global GDP by 2030: Nokia

Furthermore, the report also highlights the key barriers to 5G adoption. These include- ecosystem availability, education and understanding, awareness, cost and complexity and 5G security. In addition to highlighting the principal barrier, the report identifies three key catalysts to improve the understanding and adoption of 5G. These include- improved regulation, collaboration and willingness to innovate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Espoo | Updated: 12-10-2020 10:16 IST | Created: 12-10-2020 10:13 IST
5G-enabled industries to add USD8 trillion to global GDP by 2030: Nokia
Image Credit: ANI

Despite the economic challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic, 5G-enabled industries have the potential to deliver USD8 trillion in value to the global economy by 2030, says new research from Nokia and Nokia Bell Labs.

Nokia's 5G Business Readiness Report underscores 5G's potential to drive sustainable economic growth and define the next decade of innovation. The company surveyed 1,628 technology purchasing decision-makers in eight markets including Australia, Finland, Germany, Japan, Saudi Arabia, South Korea, UK, and the US. and across six industry sectors, thereby providing a cross-sector view of the path to full 5G deployment.

To capture the tremendous opportunities of 5G, organizations must start or intensify their planning now and accelerate business model innovation to remain competitive in a rapidly digitalizing global economy. Beyond the investment in the technology itself, this will require digitalizing operations, processes and ways of working to capture the full potential of 5G.

Moreover, the biggest challenges we face as a society – from climate change to the pandemic- can be better tackled through at-scale use of the data and technologies that 5G will unleash

Gabriela Styf Sjoman, Chief Strategy Officer at Nokia

According to the report, enterprises at an advanced level of 5G adoption were the only group to experience a net increase in productivity (+10%) following COVID-19, and also the only group able to maintain or increase customer engagement during the pandemic. Companies who are most 5G mature are likely the most advanced in their overall digital transformation and showing the highest impact on business performance.

As enterprises seek to expedite digitalization, 5G will witness a rapid uptick in investment over the next three years while 72 percent of large companies will invest in next-generation technology over the next five years. As per the report, a third of companies across all regions fear being outpaced by the competition should they not invest in 5G within the next 3 years.

Furthermore, the report also highlights the key barriers to 5G adoption. These include- ecosystem availability, education and understanding, awareness, cost and complexity and 5G security. In addition to highlighting the principal barrier, the report identifies three key catalysts to improve the understanding and adoption of 5G. These include- improved regulation, collaboration and willingness to innovate.

TRENDING

Government to bear cost of six-member Indian judo team's visit to Hungary

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 213,037 deaths from coronavirus; China reports 21 new COVID-19 cases and more

One Piece Chapter 993 to focus on Luffy-X Drake’s meeting, Shonen Jump’s Twitter announcement

China funds targeting Ant IPO rake in $9 bln from over 10 mln investors

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi University starts its first fully online admission process

The Delhi University on Monday began its first fully online admission process for undergraduate courses in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, an official said. This year, the admission process is completely being held online and the university ...

Margaret Nolan, 'Goldfinger' model, actor in 'A Hard Day's Night,' dies at 76

English artist, actor, and former glamour model, Margaret Nolan, famously known as the gold-painted model in the title sequence for the 1964 James Bond film Goldfinger, died on October 5 local time. As per Variety, Nolans son Oscar Deeks co...

Australian state premier had secret relationship with China-linked politician

The premier of Australias most populous state told a corruption inquiry on Monday that she had had a secret close personal relationship with a politician under investigation for monetising his position through business dealings with China.N...

Rajmata Scindia proved that for people's representatives not 'Raj Satta' but 'Jan Seva' is important: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday recalled the legacy of Rajmata Vijaya Raje Scindia on her birth centenary while releasing a commemorative coin of Rs 100 in her honour. Rajmata Scindia dedicated her life to poor people. She proved tha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020