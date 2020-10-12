Left Menu
Development News Edition

OnePlus Nord Special Edition with sandstone finish coming on Oct 14

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-10-2020 12:57 IST | Created: 12-10-2020 12:57 IST
OnePlus Nord Special Edition with sandstone finish coming on Oct 14

Months after launching the OnePlus Nord in Blue Marble and Gray Onyx colors, the company is set to bring a Special Edition of the phone in a sandstone finish, similar to many other OnePlus devices like the OnePlus 2.

The official teaser hints at the launch of the Sandstone Black color variant of the OnePlus Nord. The OnePlus Nord Special Edition sporting a sandstone texture will be launched alongside the OnePlus 8T 5G.

OnePlus Nord: Specifications and Price

As for the specifications, the OnePlus Nord sports a 6.44-inch full-HD+ Fluid AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of 90Hz and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G octa-core processor paired with up to 12GB LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB UFS 2.1 storage.

In terms of optics, the OnePlus Nord has a quad-camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary shooter assisted by an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel macro camera, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, the left-aligned dual punch-hole cut-out houses a 32-megapixel Sony IMX616 sensor and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with 105-degrees field-of-view.

Nord is fuelled by a 4,100 mAh battery with Warp Charge 30T fast-charging support and runs OxygenOS based on Android 10. Connectivity features include dual nano-SIM slot, 5G, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS (L1+L5 Dual Band), NFC, and USB Type-C port.

The OnePlus Nord's 6GB + 64GB base model is priced at Rs 24,999 while the 8GB+128GB and 12GB+256GB memory variants retail at Rs 27,999 and Rs 29,999, respectively.

TRENDING

Government to bear cost of six-member Indian judo team's visit to Hungary

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 213,037 deaths from coronavirus; China reports 21 new COVID-19 cases and more

One Piece Chapter 993 to focus on Luffy-X Drake’s meeting, Shonen Jump’s Twitter announcement

China funds targeting Ant IPO rake in $9 bln from over 10 mln investors

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Govt announces Rs 10,000 interest-free festival advance to employees

The government on Monday announced a one-time Rs 10,000 interest-free festival advance to all its officers and employees as part of plans to increase consumer spending to spur demand in the economy. At a press conference, Finance Minister N...

UP govt urges Allahabad HC to dispose of cases of crimes against women, children on priority

The Uttar Pradesh government has requested the Allahabad High Court to ensure disposal of cases related to crimes against women and the POCSO Act on a priority basis, a senior official said on Monday. The government also sought directions t...

COVID-19 active caseload below 9 lakh for fourth consecutive day

Indias COVID-19 recoveries have surged to over 61 lakh, while active cases of coronavirus&#160;infection remained below nine lakh for the fourth consecutive day, the Union Health Ministry said on Monday. The total recoveries have increased ...

Maha CM orders probe into power outage in Mumbai

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday took serious cognisance of the power outage in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region MMR and ordered an immediate probe into it. State Energy Minister Nitin Raut also said the reasons behind th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020