OnePlus Nord Special Edition with sandstone finish coming on Oct 14

Months after launching the OnePlus Nord in Blue Marble and Gray Onyx colors, the company is set to bring a Special Edition of the phone in a sandstone finish, similar to many other OnePlus devices like the OnePlus 2.

The official teaser hints at the launch of the Sandstone Black color variant of the OnePlus Nord. The OnePlus Nord Special Edition sporting a sandstone texture will be launched alongside the OnePlus 8T 5G.

OnePlus Nord: Specifications and Price

As for the specifications, the OnePlus Nord sports a 6.44-inch full-HD+ Fluid AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of 90Hz and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G octa-core processor paired with up to 12GB LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB UFS 2.1 storage.

In terms of optics, the OnePlus Nord has a quad-camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary shooter assisted by an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel macro camera, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, the left-aligned dual punch-hole cut-out houses a 32-megapixel Sony IMX616 sensor and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with 105-degrees field-of-view.

Nord is fuelled by a 4,100 mAh battery with Warp Charge 30T fast-charging support and runs OxygenOS based on Android 10. Connectivity features include dual nano-SIM slot, 5G, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS (L1+L5 Dual Band), NFC, and USB Type-C port.

The OnePlus Nord's 6GB + 64GB base model is priced at Rs 24,999 while the 8GB+128GB and 12GB+256GB memory variants retail at Rs 27,999 and Rs 29,999, respectively.