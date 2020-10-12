UWB to be next big thing in wireless communication tech: Samsung

The Ultra-Wideband (UWB) technology, a short-range wireless communication protocol - just like WiFi and Bluetooth - that operates through radio waves will be the next big thing in wireless communication technologies, Samsung said on Monday.

"Technology is always evolving, but every now and then, a new capability emerges, and we instantly know it's something special - like Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. Samsung believes Ultra-Wideband (UWB) is one such game-changing wireless communication tech, which is why we are working tirelessly to advance and deploy it as quickly as possible," the South Korean technology giant said in a statement

UWB technology enables seamless, intelligent connections across devices that can assist with a wide range of needs, from making secure remote payments to locating a missing remote control. UWB also makes it possible to navigate large spaces with incredible accuracy, allowing people to use smart devices to manage their lives. For instance, one can locate a restaurant at the airport or a car in a parking garage using a smartphone.

Recognizing its vast potential, Samsung has been making significant investments in UWB technology. Back in 2018, the company partnered with NXP and HID Global to initiate the creation of the FiRa Consortium, an industry organization that promotes the adoption of UWB technology for use cases such as access control, location-based services and device-to-device services.

Re-iterating the company's commitment to open collaboration, KJ Kim, Chief Technology Officer, EVP & Head of Mobile R&D Office, Mobile Communications Business, Samsung Electronics said, "We are developing use cases, defining industry standards and establishing certification programs for interoperability because Samsung is staunchly committed to open collaboration, as it allows us to accelerate the development of cutting-edge technology and bring it to everyone, not just a select few."

The Galaxy Note 20 Ultra and the Galaxy Z Fold 2 are equipped with UWB technology, allowing owners to enjoy incredible precision and accuracy when using Nearby Share. Very soon, UWB technology and Samsung's forthcoming Digital Key solution will allow people to use their Galaxy smartphones instead of physical keys to unlock their doors.

"One of the greatest things about technology is that it offers limitless opportunities for innovation. We have only just begun to tap UWB's potential, and that's incredibly exciting. Samsung is on a mission to forge ahead and discover revolutionary uses and capabilities that - until now - have only lived in our imaginations," said KJ Jim.