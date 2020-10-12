Left Menu
Development News Edition

UWB to be next big thing in wireless communication tech: Samsung

UWB technology enables seamless, intelligent connections across devices that can assist with a wide range of needs, from making secure remote payments to locating a missing remote control. UWB also makes it possible to navigate large spaces with incredible accuracy, allowing people to use smart devices to manage their lives. For instance, one can locate a restaurant at the airport or a car in a parking garage using a smartphone.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 12-10-2020 14:35 IST | Created: 12-10-2020 13:40 IST
UWB to be next big thing in wireless communication tech: Samsung
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Ultra-Wideband (UWB) technology, a short-range wireless communication protocol - just like WiFi and Bluetooth - that operates through radio waves will be the next big thing in wireless communication technologies, Samsung said on Monday.

"Technology is always evolving, but every now and then, a new capability emerges, and we instantly know it's something special - like Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. Samsung believes Ultra-Wideband (UWB) is one such game-changing wireless communication tech, which is why we are working tirelessly to advance and deploy it as quickly as possible," the South Korean technology giant said in a statement

UWB technology enables seamless, intelligent connections across devices that can assist with a wide range of needs, from making secure remote payments to locating a missing remote control. UWB also makes it possible to navigate large spaces with incredible accuracy, allowing people to use smart devices to manage their lives. For instance, one can locate a restaurant at the airport or a car in a parking garage using a smartphone.

Recognizing its vast potential, Samsung has been making significant investments in UWB technology. Back in 2018, the company partnered with NXP and HID Global to initiate the creation of the FiRa Consortium, an industry organization that promotes the adoption of UWB technology for use cases such as access control, location-based services and device-to-device services.

Re-iterating the company's commitment to open collaboration, KJ Kim, Chief Technology Officer, EVP & Head of Mobile R&D Office, Mobile Communications Business, Samsung Electronics said, "We are developing use cases, defining industry standards and establishing certification programs for interoperability because Samsung is staunchly committed to open collaboration, as it allows us to accelerate the development of cutting-edge technology and bring it to everyone, not just a select few."

The Galaxy Note 20 Ultra and the Galaxy Z Fold 2 are equipped with UWB technology, allowing owners to enjoy incredible precision and accuracy when using Nearby Share. Very soon, UWB technology and Samsung's forthcoming Digital Key solution will allow people to use their Galaxy smartphones instead of physical keys to unlock their doors.

"One of the greatest things about technology is that it offers limitless opportunities for innovation. We have only just begun to tap UWB's potential, and that's incredibly exciting. Samsung is on a mission to forge ahead and discover revolutionary uses and capabilities that - until now - have only lived in our imaginations," said KJ Jim.

TRENDING

Government to bear cost of six-member Indian judo team's visit to Hungary

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 213,037 deaths from coronavirus; China reports 21 new COVID-19 cases and more

One Piece Chapter 993 to focus on Luffy-X Drake’s meeting, Shonen Jump’s Twitter announcement

China funds targeting Ant IPO rake in $9 bln from over 10 mln investors

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

ANALYSIS-South Korea sees hope and threat in mixed message from North's Kim

South Korean officials have seized on conciliatory comments by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on the weekend as a sign that tension could be easing but also worry the huge number of rockets he showcased is evidence that peace may be elusiv...

Hathras: SC to hear after 4 weeks plea by journalists' body over arrest of Kerala scribe

The Supreme Court Monday said it would hear after four weeks a plea of journalists organisation against the arrest of a scribe by UP Police in Mathura while he was on way to Hathras, home to a Dalit woman who died after being allegedly gang...

Media staffer, 4 bank employees briefly stuck in office lift

A media staffer and four bank employees were briefly stuck in their office elevator during the massive power outage in Mumbai on Monday morning. They later managed to open the elevator door and come out.According to an NDTV staffer, he got ...

Khushbu Sundar joins BJP in New Delhi, welcomed by party's Tamil Nadu president Dr L Murugan

Actor-turned politician Khushbu Sundar joined the Bharatiya Janata Party BJP in New Delhi on Monday at an event held in the party headquarters. Sundar joined the BJP in the presence of the partys Tamil Nadu unit president, Dr L Murugan, par...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020