OECD sees bipartisan U.S. support for global tax reform

The Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development sees support from both parties in Washington for a reform of international tax rules, its head said on Monday. Nearly 140 countries agreed on Friday to keep negotiating until mid-2021 on the first major rewriting of cross-border tax rules in a generation after talks got bogged down this year due to the coronavirus outbreak and U.S. reticence as the presidential election neared.

"We believe that the desire to move forward is shared in the United States, (and) that it is bipartisan," OECD head Angel Gurria told journalists. "Regardless of the results of the election of Nov. 3, we will be able to move forward."