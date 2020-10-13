Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt working on multiple fronts to place India as global manufacturing hub: Kant

Kant, while addressing a virtual FICCI event, further said the government is finalising its plans to expand its production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme to more sectors for boosting domestic manufacturing. "The Government of India has been working on multiple fronts to position India as a truly global manufacturing hub with a strong focus on exports...Aatmanirbhar Bharat does not mean self-isolation but a very deep integration into the global value chains and using the manufacturing strength of India to become a leading exporter globally," he said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-10-2020 13:23 IST | Created: 13-10-2020 13:17 IST
Govt working on multiple fronts to place India as global manufacturing hub: Kant
Representative image Image Credit: IANS

The government has been working on multiple fronts to position India as a truly global manufacturing hub with a strong focus on exports, Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant said on Tuesday. Kant, while addressing a virtual FICCI event, further said the government is finalizing its plans to expand its production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme to more sectors for boosting domestic manufacturing.

"The Government of India has been working on multiple fronts to position India as a truly global manufacturing hub with a strong focus on exports...Aatmanirbhar Bharat does not mean self-isolation but a very deep integration into the global value chains and using the manufacturing strength of India to become a leading exporter globally," he said. Kant noted that investment and innovation will drive manufacturing in India.

"Both countries and companies are re-evaluating their trade and manufacturing strategies which can serve as new avenues of growth in India," he said. Kant pointed out that the PLI scheme for mobile and select electronics will have a multiplier impact for both direct and indirect jobs.

"As many as 22 domestic and international manufacturing firms including iPhone maker Apple's contract manufacturers as well as Samsung, Lava, Dixon have given proposals for mobile phone production worth Rs 11 lakh crore over the next five years. "And taking mobile manufacturing as a template, similar schemes have been launched in pharmaceutical, medical devices and now we are finalizing schemes for automobile, networking products, food processing, advanced chemistry, and solar PV manufacturing," the Niti Aayog CEO said. The government has notified the PLI scheme for large-scale electronics manufacturing, the scheme for promotion of manufacturing of electronic components and semiconductors, and the modified electronics manufacturing clusters (EMC 2.0) scheme.

Kant said India is keen on creating truly global manufacturing champions in sectors of strength through benchmarking, cost disabilities against other manufacturing hubs, and developing a bespoke strategy for each sector. "Manufacturing will lead India's export targets by 2025 in key sectors, including mobile, electronics, pharmaceutical, textiles, engineering products, etc," he said.

Noting that data must be transformed into actionable insights to create value for governments and businesses, Kant said technologies such as artificial intelligence and augmented reality should be used as virtual means to train people.

TRENDING

The Midnight Gospel Season 2’s themes revealed, co-creator is hopeful for its renewal

Money Heist Season 5: Will Denver be killed in Arturo’s dangerous revenge plot?

Virgin River Season 2 synopsis revealed, possibility of some new faces

Govt to give Rs 10,000 special festival advance all its employees as one-time measure to stimulate demand in the economy: FM.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

EU to win right to tariffs on $4 bln in U.S. goods in WTO Boeing case

The European Union is set to win the right to impose tariffs on about 4 billion in U.S. goods in retaliation for subsidies granted to planemaker Boeing under a World Trade Organization WTO ruling due on Tuesday. The decision threatens to st...

NephroPlus acquires majority stake in Philippine's Royal Care dialysis centers

NephroPlus, a city-based dialysis network and a trailblazer on Tuesday said it acquired majority stake in Royal Care Dialysis Centers Inc RCDC, a reputed dialysis network in the Philippines with deep focus in delivering high quality care. A...

Parks shouldn't be used for parking vehicles, observes Delhi High Court

A park should not be used for parking of vehicles, the Delhi High Court observed on Tuesday and directed the authorities concerned to treat as a representation a petition alleging encroachment in a park in Sultanpuri here. A division bench ...

Goa DGP welcomes formation of two new police districts

Goas director general of police DGP Mukesh Kumar Meena has welcomed the state governments decision to create two additional police districts, saying this would better police presence and ensure effective supervision of far flung areas in th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020