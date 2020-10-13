Nokia helps Chunghwa Telecom in 5G small cell deployment across Taiwan

Nokia said Tuesday that it will support Taiwanese mobile operator, Chunghwa Telecom (CHT), in its initiative to deliver a comprehensive 5G coverage across Taiwan.

As part of the deal, Nokia will provide a range of products from its innovative small cells portfolio that enables operators to address 5G network densification and indoor coverage requirements. These include Nokia's flexible AirScale indoor Radio (ASiR) solution for better indoor coverage and capacity and AirScale micro RRH for outdoor and urban hot spots.

"This is a continuation of our innovative and ambitious approach to small cells deployment across Taiwan. We are an existing customer of Nokia's 4G small cells portfolio and had no hesitation in also adopting their 5G products for the first wave of deployment," said Dr. Max Chen, President of Mobile Division, Chunghwa Telecom.

CHT is working closely with local small to medium-size enterprises to provide secure 5G coverage to enable industry 4.0 automation and Nokia's portfolio of cost-effective small cells solutions will help it cater to the full range of consumer and enterprise requirements.

Nokia said it has already commenced deployment and has installed 140 5G small cells to date. CHT is the first Taiwanese operator to deploy a 5G non-standalone (NSA) small cells solution enabling instant 5G coverage in specific areas.

Commenting on the deal, Tommi Uitto, President, Mobile Networks, Nokia, said, "We are proud to support Chunghwa Telecom in their pioneering efforts to deliver compelling 5G coverage to key indoor and outdoor locations across Taiwan. We are delighted they have chosen our small cells portfolio to achieve their ambitious strategy and looking forward to partnering with them moving forward.