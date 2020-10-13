Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nokia helps Chunghwa Telecom in 5G small cell deployment across Taiwan

CHT is working closely with local small to medium-size enterprises to provide secure 5G coverage to enable industry 4.0 automation and Nokia's portfolio of cost-effective small cells solutions will help it cater to the full range of consumer and enterprise requirements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Taipei | Updated: 13-10-2020 14:10 IST | Created: 13-10-2020 14:09 IST
Nokia helps Chunghwa Telecom in 5G small cell deployment across Taiwan
Image Credit: Pixabay

Nokia said Tuesday that it will support Taiwanese mobile operator, Chunghwa Telecom (CHT), in its initiative to deliver a comprehensive 5G coverage across Taiwan.

As part of the deal, Nokia will provide a range of products from its innovative small cells portfolio that enables operators to address 5G network densification and indoor coverage requirements. These include Nokia's flexible AirScale indoor Radio (ASiR) solution for better indoor coverage and capacity and AirScale micro RRH for outdoor and urban hot spots.

"This is a continuation of our innovative and ambitious approach to small cells deployment across Taiwan. We are an existing customer of Nokia's 4G small cells portfolio and had no hesitation in also adopting their 5G products for the first wave of deployment," said Dr. Max Chen, President of Mobile Division, Chunghwa Telecom.

CHT is working closely with local small to medium-size enterprises to provide secure 5G coverage to enable industry 4.0 automation and Nokia's portfolio of cost-effective small cells solutions will help it cater to the full range of consumer and enterprise requirements.

Nokia said it has already commenced deployment and has installed 140 5G small cells to date. CHT is the first Taiwanese operator to deploy a 5G non-standalone (NSA) small cells solution enabling instant 5G coverage in specific areas.

Commenting on the deal, Tommi Uitto, President, Mobile Networks, Nokia, said, "We are proud to support Chunghwa Telecom in their pioneering efforts to deliver compelling 5G coverage to key indoor and outdoor locations across Taiwan. We are delighted they have chosen our small cells portfolio to achieve their ambitious strategy and looking forward to partnering with them moving forward.

TRENDING

The Midnight Gospel Season 2’s themes revealed, co-creator is hopeful for its renewal

Money Heist Season 5: Will Denver be killed in Arturo’s dangerous revenge plot?

Virgin River Season 2 synopsis revealed, possibility of some new faces

Govt to give Rs 10,000 special festival advance all its employees as one-time measure to stimulate demand in the economy: FM.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

EXCLUSIVE-Chinese regulatory probe delays approval for Ant's IPO, sources say

Chinas securities regulator is probing a potential conflict of interest in fintech giant Ant Groups planned 35 billion stock listing, delaying approval for what could be the worlds largest IPO, three people with direct knowledge of the matt...

Indonesia to create firm to build up electric vehicle battery industry

A group of Indonesian state-owned companies will form a venture to make batteries to power electric vehicles, the Mining Industry Indonesia MIND ID chief executive said on Tuesday. Indonesia, the worlds biggest producer of nickel ore, a key...

Italy orders strict new anti-virus measures

Italian Premiere Giuseppe Conte has ordered strict new anti-coronavirus measures, including limits on private gatherings and a ban on casual pickup sports. Conte negotiated with the countrys regions to win limits on private gatherings, over...

Tamil Nadu Governor condoles demise of CM's mother

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Tuesday condoled the demise of Thavusayammal, mother of Chief Minister Edapaddi K Palaniswami EPS. Thavusayammal died in Salem in the early hours of Tuesday. She was 93. She suffered a cardiac arres...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020