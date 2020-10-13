Apple Event Highlights: iPhone 12 series and HomePod Mini launched

Apple has finally unveiled the much-awaited 5G-enabled iPhone 12 series comprising four models- the iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro and the iPhone 12 Pro Max along with the Homepod Mini smart speaker.

The iPhone 12 Mini is priced starting at USD699 and the iPhone 12 at USD799. Both the phones will be offered in Black, Product Red, Blue and Green color options and three storage options- 64GB, 128GB and 256GB.

The iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max have 128GB, 256GB and 512GB storage options and will be priced starting at USD999 and USD1,099, respectively. Both will be offered in four stunning shades- Pacific Blue, Gold, Graphite and Silver.

The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro will be available for pre-order starting October 16 with shipping to commence on October 23 whereas the iPhone 12 Mini and the iPhone 12 Pro Max pre-orders will commence on November 6 and both models will be released on November 13.

In India, the Pro model will be priced starting at Rs 1,19,900 while the Pro Max model at Rs 1,29,900. On the other hand, the iPhone 12 Mini prices will start at Rs 69,900 and the iPhone 12 at Rs 79,900.

iPhone 12: Specifications

The iPhone 12 features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with 460ppi and peak brightness of 1,200nits. The iPhone 12 is 11 percent thinner and 16 percent lighter than the iPhone 11 and comes with a Ceramic Shield that dramatically improves toughness, delivering 4x better drop performance.

Under the hood, the iPhone 12 packs the all-new A14 Bionic chip, the first 5nm chip in a smartphone that delivers up to 50 percent faster performance than any other smartphone chip in the world. It features a 4-core GPU, the fastest GPU in any smartphone and a 16-core Neural Engine which is 80 percent faster.

The iPhone 12 houses a dual-camera setup including a 12MP ultrawide with f/1.6 aperture and optical image stabilization (OIS) a 12MP wide-angle lens with 120-degree field-of-view. The rear camera comes with an improved Night Mode and Night Mode Time-Lapse.

The entire iPhone 12 series comes with MagSafe technology, an intelligent system of magnets to improve wireless charging experience.

iPhone 12 Mini

The iPhone 12 Mini is claimed to be the smallest, thinnest and lightest 5G phone in the world. It boasts a 5.4-inch Super Retina XDR display with Ceramic Shield. It also packs the A14 Bionic Chip and dual-camera system similar to the iPhone 12.

iPhone 12 Pro / iPhone 12 Pro Max

The iPhone 12 Pro has a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display while the iPhone 12 Pro Max boasts a 6.7-inch screen, the largest display ever in an iPhone. Both the phones come with the A14 Bionic chip and MagSafe technology.

In the camera department, both models are equipped with a 12MP wide lens with f/1.6 aperture and a 12MP ultra-wide lens. The Pro model features a 52mm Telephoto camera that supports 4x optical zoom and OIS whereas the iPhone 12 Pro Max has a 65mm Telephoto lens that supports 2.5x optical zoom and OIS. Both models come with a LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) Scanner with depth-mapping technology.

In addition, a new camera feature called Apple ProRAW will come to iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max later this year.

HomePod Mini

The Apple HomePod Mini features the S5 chip and computational audio for a powerful 360-degree sound experience. Its deep integration with the iPhone allows the smart speaker to access the phone apps.

The HonePod Mini automatically integrates with the Home app that lets users manage smart home devices such as lights, TVs, ACs, among others.

Priced at USD99, the HomePod Mini will be available for pre-order starting November 6th and will be released in the week of November 16. It will be offered in White and Space Gray color options.