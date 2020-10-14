Left Menu
Netflix stops offering free trials to U.S. viewers

"We're looking at different marketing promotions in the U.S. to attract new members and give them a great Netflix experience", a Netflix spokesperson said, confirming media reports. The company has pulled down the free-trial option from its website for the United States.

Netflix, the world's largest streaming service, said on Tuesday it has stopped offering free trials in the United States. "We're looking at different marketing promotions in the U.S. to attract new members and give them a great Netflix experience", a Netflix spokesperson said, confirming media reports.

The company has pulled down the free-trial option from its website for the United States. The Verge news website had reported that the streaming service started phasing out the option for U.S.-based subscribers this month, after spending the last couple of years phasing out the option in a number of countries around the world.

With the coronavirus pandemic changing consumer behavior globally, more viewers are being driven to Netflix and other digital video services as people spend more time at home due to restrictions on movement and a switch to working from home.

