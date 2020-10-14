Samsung releases One UI 2.5 update for Galaxy A71

Samsung has started rolling out the One UI 2.5 update to the Galaxy A71 in several countries. The latest update brings few improvements and several new features including Bitmoji stickers on the Always On Display, split keyboard, to name a few.

The One UI 2.5 update comes with version number A715FXXU3ATI8 and weighs nearly 1GB in size. The update takes the phone's security patch level to October 1, 2020.

Here is what the One UI 2.5 update brings to the Galaxy A71:

WiFi

If quality information on nearby WiFi routers can be measured, this information will appear as Very Fast, Fast, Normal or Slow (This feature can be turned on or off in "Network Quality Information Display" settings.

When attempting to access a WiFi router with a password, a newly added feature now allows the user to request the password of the WiFi router from someone nearby who is saved in their contact list and has already connected to that router (The Request Password button will appear on the WiFi password input screen when you can request a password.

Always On Display

Bitmoji Stickers are supported on Always On Display. (Clock Style)

Samsung Keyboard

A new feature has been added to the keyboard search feature that allows the user to search YouTube

Split Keyboard is supported on Landscape mode

The search function of the "Manage Input Languages" screen in the Keyboard Settings page has been newly updated to make it easy to find keyboard input languages that the user wishes to add or delete

Camera

Improved the quality and stability of the camera

Messages

A feature has been added that allows the user to call a person who is saved as a pre-configured SOS message contact

A feature has been added that allows the user to send SOS location-sharing messages every 30 minutes for 24 hours

If you haven't received the update yet, you can check it manually by heading over to Settings > System Update