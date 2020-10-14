Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gujarat: Tanishq store puts up apology note over withdrawn ad

A Tanishq jewellery showroom in Gandhidham town of Gujarat's Kutch district has put up a note on its door, apologising to Hindus in the district over the brand's controversial TV ad which has been withdrawn. The handwritten note in Gujarati also condemned the TV commercial. "We apologise to Hindu community of Kutch on the shameful advertisement of Tanishq," the note read.

PTI | Gandhidham | Updated: 14-10-2020 13:58 IST | Created: 14-10-2020 13:49 IST
Gujarat: Tanishq store puts up apology note over withdrawn ad
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

A Tanishq jewellery showroom in Gandhidham town of Gujarat's Kutch district has put up a note on its door, apologising to Hindus in the district over the brand's controversial TV ad which has been withdrawn. The handwritten note in Gujarati also condemned the TV commercial.

"We apologise to Hindu community of Kutch on the shameful advertisement of Tanishq," the note read. It was pasted on the showroom's door on October 12, and has since been removed, police said. Photos of the apology note have gone viral on social media.

The showroom manager and local police rubbished media reports that the showroom was attacked by some people angry with the Tanishq advertisement. "No such attack has taken place," said Superintendent of Police, Kutch-East, Mayur Patil.

The TV commercial featured a Muslim family preparing for an upcoming baby shower for their Hindu daughter-in-law. Tanishq jewellery brand is a division of Titan company, promoted by the Tata Group in collaboration with the Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation.

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 51 likely to end with time jump, Boruto gets special key to defeat Isshiki

Age may not contribute to COVID-19 infection risk: Study

Government expresses sadness at passing of Dr Vuyokazi Mahlati

COVID-19 again? Reinfection cases raise concerns over immunity

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

Videos

Latest News

Craig Gillespie boards Dev Patel-starrer 'Chippendales' as director

I, Tonya director Craig Gillespie has signed on to helm Chippendales, based on a real life story. A source close to the production told Variety, Gillespie is officially on board to direct the movie, featuring Lion star Dev Patel.Patel, who ...

Israel aligned with PM Modi's 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat', 'Make in India' vision: Israeli envoy

Hailing the selection by the Indian government of an Israeli firm for electronics manufacturing in India, Israeli Ambassador Ron Malka has said the development signifies his countrys alignment with Prime Minister Narendra Modis Aatmanirbhar...

MIUI 12 update rolling out to POCO F1; brings September 2020 security patch

The Poco F1 has started receiving the MIUI 12 update, Poco India General Manager C Manmohan announced on Twitter. The OTA update is arriving with version number MIUI V12.0.2.0.QEJMIXM and weighs 790MB in size.It brings the September 2020 An...

Hathras case: Security deployed to ensure protection of victim's family & witnesses, UP tells SC

The Uttar Pradesh government informed the Supreme Court on Wednesday that a three-fold protection mechanism has been put in place for the security of the victims family members and witnesses in the Hathras case in which a Dalit girl was all...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020