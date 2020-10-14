DPSA to work together with E Cape to help develop ICT strategies

The Department of Public Service and Administration (DPSA) says it will work together with the Eastern Cape government to help it develop ICT strategies that are in line with the Government ICT framework, norms and standards.

This comes after reports emerged that the provincial government had allegedly plagiarised its Information and Communication Technology (ICT) strategy document.

DPSA DG Yoliswa Makhasi said as the custodian of the government ICT policy and strategy in the public service, they want to create an environment for the positioning of ICT as a strategic tool for public administration, including ICT governance in the public service.

"In 2017, Cabinet approved the National e-Government Strategy, which looks at various aspects regarding the use of ICT to improve internal operations in the public service, as well as delivery of services to the public.

"This follows the adoption of the Corporate Governance of ICT Policy Framework in 2012," DPSA said in a statement.

The framework is based on global best practices and puts emphasis on the need to ensure that ICT investment is aligned with departmental or provincial business objectives; that ICT related business risks are optimised; departmental or provincial resources are optimised, and benefits of investing in ICT are realised.

To ensure the country's readiness for the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) era, the government has appointed a Presidential Industrial Revolution Commission on 4IR to ensure that the country benefits from the innovation and developments of the 4IR while addressing the associated challenges.

