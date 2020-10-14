OnePlus 8T 5G, OnePlus Nord Gray Ash edition, OnePlus Buds Z go official

The OnePlus 8T 5G flagship smartphone has gone official alongside the OnePlus Nord Gray Ash special edition and the OnePlus Buds Z wireless headphones.

The OnePlus 8T 5G will be offered in two color variants- Lunar Silver, Aquamarine Green and two memory configurations- 8GB+128GB priced at EUR599 and 12GB+256GB priced at EUR699. In Europe, pre-orders for the device will start today while open sales will commence on October 20.

In India, the OnePlus 8T 5G carries a price tag of Rs 42,999 for the 8GB+128GB model and Rs 45,999 for the 12GB+256GB memory variant. The early-access sales for the device will start on October 16 via Amazon and OnePlus.in while open sales will commence on October 17.

In the US, it will be available in a single 12GB+256GB memory configuration priced at USD749 with pre-orders starting today and open sales on October 23.

The OnePlus Nord Gray Ash comes in a single 12GB+256GB memory configuration and is priced at EUR499 and Rs 29,999 in India. The new color variant will be available in Europe starting October 15 and starting October 16 in India.

The OnePlus Buds Z is priced at USD 49.99 and will be available in White and Gray color options.

OnePlus 8T 5G: Specifications

The OnePlus 8T 5G boasts a 6.55-inch Fluid AMOLED display with 2400 x 1080 pixels resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate and 1100 nits of peak brightness. The display comes with HDR10+ support and DisplayMate A+ rating.

Talking about performance, the OnePlus 8T is equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 octa-core chipset paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The phone is fuelled by a 4500mAh battery that supports Warp Charge 65, delivering a day of power in just 15 minutes and takes just 39 minutes to fully charge the phone.

The OnePlus 8T 5G features a quad-camera system that includes a 48-megapixel primary shooter powered by Sony IMX586 sensor with OIS and EIS, a 16-megapixel ultra-wide lens with 123-degree field-of-view, a 5-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixel monochrome lens. The rear camera supports 4K video shooting at 30/60 fps, Video Nightscape, Video Portrait, Video Tracking and Super Stabilization. For selfies, there is a 16MP Sony IMX471 sensor.

The phone runs on Android 11-based OxygenOS 11 that brings a ton of new features like live wallpaper, customizable Always On Display (Insight, Canvas, Bitmoji), digital wellbeing, easier one-handed operation and Zen Mode 2.0.

OnePlus Buds Z

The OnePlus Buds Z IP55 water and sweat resistance rating and 10mm dynamic driver and Dolby Atmos for powerful bass boost. It features a Gaming Mode, Automatic Pause and Google Assistant.

There is also a special edition called OnePlus Buds Z Steven Harrington Edition.