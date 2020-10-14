Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK foiled 27 terror plots in last three years, says spy chief

He singled out countries like Russia and China as the source of foreign threats to democracy, growing in “severity and complexity”. "MI5's largest mission remains countering terrorism… Islamist extremist terrorism, which by volume remains our largest threat… and now right wing terrorism,” said McCallum.

PTI | London | Updated: 14-10-2020 21:36 IST | Created: 14-10-2020 20:53 IST
UK foiled 27 terror plots in last three years, says spy chief
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Britain's security service MI5 chief on Wednesday said the UK had been successful in foiling 27 "late-stage" terrorist plots directed at the country since 2017, eight of which involved right-wing terrorism which continues to be growing threat. Ken McCallum, the Director General of MI5 – which stands for Military Intelligence Section 5, is one of the UK's senior-most spies and in his first public address since taking charge of the post he also warned that the country was battling a "nasty mix" foreign state-backed hostilities and terrorism in the 2020s. He singled out countries like Russia and China as the source of foreign threats to democracy, growing in "severity and complexity".

"MI5's largest mission remains countering terrorism… Islamist extremist terrorism, which by volume remains our largest threat… and now right wing terrorism," said McCallum. "This threat is not, today, on the same scale as Islamist extremist terrorism. But it is growing: of the 27 late-stage terrorist attack plots in Great Britain disrupted by MI5 and CT [counter-terrorism] Policing since 2017, eight have been right wing extremist," he said.

Alongside the counter-terrorism work, MI5 was fighting hostile activity by other states, which he said was much more than just about spies and stealing state secrets. "One of the toughest challenges facing MI5 and indeed government is that the differing national security challenges presented by Russian, Chinese, Iranian and other actors are growing in severity and in complexity – while terrorist threats persist at scale," he said.

"On China, we need expansive teamwork – a broad conversation across government and crucially beyond, to reach wise judgements around how the UK interacts with China on both opportunities and risks. The UK wants to cooperate with China on the big global issues like climate change, while at the same time being robust in confronting covert hostile activity when we come across it," he said. In an indirect reference to Russia, McCallum warned that the range of hostile activity involved spreading online disinformation, hack-and-leak, attempted covert influencing of political figures.

"There are delicate lines to tread here. Responsibility for regulating UK elections rightly lies elsewhere; in a liberal democracy none of us want MI5 to be the arbiters of political fairness. But neither do we want hidden foreign influence in our politics," he said. The spy chief, who hails from Scotland, took charge at MI5 in April at the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak, something he referred to in his speech as crucial work his team has been involved in.

"We've sought where we can to help on Covid itself – advising on the safe construction of [makeshift] Nightingale Hospitals; repurposing research originally done on toxic chemicals to help understand how Covid in droplets might disperse in certain environments; offering our skills in data analytics and modelling; simply allowing medically-qualified MI5 officers to step away from their duties here and directly support our NHS. And, crucially, on the vaccine, we've been working to protect the integrity of UK research," he said. The mathematician by training and civil servant by profession said the pandemic had given MI5 a particularly intense phase of the kind of race to adapt it is always engaged in.

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 51 likely to end with time jump, Boruto gets special key to defeat Isshiki

Government expresses sadness at passing of Dr Vuyokazi Mahlati

Cobra Kai Season 3 gets final release date, new teaser hints on Season 4

Claudia Jones: Google dedicates doodle to Trinidad-born activist, feminist, journalist

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

Videos

Latest News

SCOREBOARD

Scoreboard in the IPL match between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals on WednesdayScoreboard Delhi Capitals P Shaw b Archer 0 S Dhawan c Tyagi b Gopal 57 A Rahane c Uthappa b Archer 2 S Iyer c Archer b Tyagi 53 M Stoinis c Tewatia b Arche...

Cristiano Ronaldo returns to Italy to finish isolating

Cristiano Ronaldo is back in Italy after testing positive for the coronavirus in Portugal. The Juventus forward traveled on a medical flight from Lisbon to Turin on Wednesday to finish his isolation period.Cristiano Ronaldo returned to Ital...

Delhi Capitals score 161 for 7 vs Rajasthan Royals

Delhi Capitals scored 161 for 7 against Rajasthan Royals riding on half-centuries from opener Shikhar Dhawan 57 off 33 balls and skipper Shreyas Iyer 53 off 43 balls.Jofra Archer 319 and Jaydev Unadkat 232 were the most successful bowlers f...

Thousands camp outside Thai PM's office as protests escalate

Thousands of Thai protesters set up camp outside Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ochas office late on Wednesday, in an escalation of three months of demonstrations aimed at forcing the former junta leader to step down. The protesters had earlie...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020