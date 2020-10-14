Left Menu
Maha: Govt asks fishermen in Palghar not to venture into sea

Palghar district administration on Wednesday asked fishermen not to venture into sea for the next two days in view of a heavy rain forecast, a senior official said. Citizens have also been asked to not step out of their homes unless necessary in view of the prediction of heavy rain and thunderstorm.

PTI | Thanepalghar | Updated: 14-10-2020 21:49 IST | Created: 14-10-2020 21:09 IST
Palghar district administration on Wednesday asked fishermen not to venture into sea for the next two days in view of a heavy rain forecast, a senior official said. District collector Manik Gurusal also appealed to fishermen in sea to return by Thursday evening.

In Thane district, officials asked citizens to download Damini lightning alert application on their mobile phones. Citizens have also been asked to not step out of their homes unless necessary in view of the prediction of heavy rain and thunderstorm.

