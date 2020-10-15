Left Menu
Amazfit Bip U with SpO2 sensor, 9-day battery life launched in India

Updated: 15-10-2020 16:43 IST | Created: 15-10-2020 16:24 IST
Amazfit Bip U has arrived in India as the company's latest smartwatch offering. The watch will be available at a special introductory price of Rs 3,499 and thereafter it will be priced at Rs 3,499.

The Amazfit Bip U will go on sale starting October 16 via Amazon and Amazfit India's official website. Currently, it is available only in Black color while the two other color variants- Green and Pink- will be available later.

Amazfit Bip U: Specs and features

The Amazfit Bip U comes with a 1.43-inch color TFT display with 302 x 302-pixels resolution and 50 watch faces (4 built-in and others in the Zepp App) to choose from. The watch features a 2.5D glass with an anti-fingerprint coating and is water-resistant up to 50 meters.

For health and wellness monitoring, the Amazfit Bip U is equipped with BioTracker 2 PPG Biological optical sensor for real-time 24-hour heart-rate monitoring, SpO2 sensor for blood oxygen level measurement and PAI Health Assessment System that provides users a better understanding of their physical condition.

The smartwatch supports sleep quality monitoring stress monitoring with breathing training, Menstrual cycle tracker with alerts and more than 60 sports modes including stretching, Roller skating, Belly dance, Sailing, Table Tennis, Badminton, Yoga, Jumping Rope, Martial Arts, Zumba, Treadmill, among others.

Other features include smartphone music control, remote camera control, message notifications, Find My Phone, stopwatch, weather forecasts, and alarm clock, among others.

The smartwatch is fuelled by a 225mAh battery that is claimed to last up to 9 days on a single charge and takes about 2 hours to fully charge. It boots RTOS and is compatible with devices running Android 5 or iOS 10 and above versions. The Amazfit Bip U comes with a polycarbonate body while the strap is made from silicon rubber. It weighs 31 grams.

