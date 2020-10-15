Left Menu
Women start-up summit to be held in Kerala on Oct 31

The 'Women Startup Summit 2020' to be held on October 31 will be part of the government's proactive steps to increase female participation in the entrepreneurship segment, a KSUM release said here on Thursday. With Women and Technology as its theme, the summit is being co-organised by Startup India, TiE Kerala and Indian Women Network of Confederation of Indian Industry.

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 15-10-2020 19:10 IST | Created: 15-10-2020 19:10 IST
The Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) will soon be hosting a summit to encourage women professionals to set up businesses, augmenting an inclusive entrepreneurship ecosystem in the state. The 'Women Startup Summit 2020' to be held on October 31 will be part of the government's proactive steps to increase female participation in the entrepreneurship segment, a KSUM release said here on Thursday.

With Women and Technology as its theme, the summit is being co-organised by Startup India, TiE Kerala and Indian Women Network of Confederation of Indian Industry. KSUM is the nodal agency of the Kerala government for entrepreneurship development and incubation activities in the state.

The October 31 summit comes as a culmination to a week- long (October 26-31) programme that will announce the winners of She Loves Tech India 2020, Best Inclusive Incubator, Best Inclusive Startup and Best inclusive IEDC, it said. It will showcase the National Grand Challenge featuring startups with women founders/products positively impacting the lives of women shortlisted from the She Loves Tech India 2020, the release said.

KSUM pointed out that Kerala has very less women participation in the startup ecosystem and even less in the technology space. The summit will have speakers from industry and corporates encouraging aspiring entrepreneurs and giving them tips to success in their business endeavours.

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

