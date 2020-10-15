Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. unveils streamlined commercial space regulations Thursday

FAA's prior rules only required avoidance with human-rated vehicles. U.S. companies like Elon Musk's SpaceX and Amazon.com plan to launch thousands of satellites into orbit in the coming years. SpaceX is building a network of roughly 12,000 satellites for its Starlink constellation in low Earth orbit. FAA Administrator Steve Dickson said when space tourism begins in earnest, there are likely to be 100 launches a year.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 16-10-2020 00:49 IST | Created: 15-10-2020 23:47 IST
U.S. unveils streamlined commercial space regulations Thursday
Representative image. Image Credit: Wikipedia

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration unveiled final regulations on Thursday on streamlined commercial space launch and re-entry license requirements, a senior official told Reuters. The 785-pages regulation, which was first proposed in March 2019, consolidates four separate regulations and will apply a single set of licensing and safety rules for all vehicle operations.

The administration said it was replacing "prescriptive regulations with performance-based rules, giving industry greater flexibility to develop means of compliance." U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao said the regulations, which had not been updated in more than a decade, will "better facilitate commercial space transportation while protecting national security and maintaining public safety."

Wayne Monteith, the FAA's associate administrator for commercial space transportation, told Reuters a company will be able to get a "single five-year license to cover multiple launches from multiple locations." The FAA's new rules will bring it in line with the Defense Department's orbit collision avoidance requirements to avoid other satellites or rocket bodies. FAA's prior rules only required avoidance with human-rated vehicles.

U.S. companies like Elon Musk's SpaceX and Amazon.com plan to launch thousands of satellites into orbit in the coming years. In July, Amazon said it would invest more than $10 billion to build a network of 3,236 satellites to provide high-speed broadband internet. SpaceX is building a network of roughly 12,000 satellites for its Starlink constellation in low Earth orbit.

FAA Administrator Steve Dickson said when space tourism begins in earnest, there are likely to be 100 launches a year. The rule will become effective in about 90 days. The FAA plans workshops Nov. 4-6 to explain how industry will be impacted by the new requirements.

The regulation acknowledged some provisions "may increase the risk to public safety compared to the current regulations" but the FAA said "increased risk is minimal and there is a corresponding public interest benefit."

TRENDING

Kenya: Teachers Unions reject pay rise proposal of TSC

Zohra Begum Kazi: Google honors Florence Nightingale of Dhaka on her 108th birthday

Egyptian designer tailors clothing brand for people with disabilities

LG expands its free content streaming service to OLED and NanoCell TVs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

Videos

Latest News

Protesters march on Nigerian parliament after army threatens to step in

Hundreds of protesters marched to the gates of Nigerias parliament on Thursday, hours after the army said it was ready to step in and restore order after more than a week of demonstrations against police brutality. The protest defied a ban ...

Soccer-EFL clubs reject Premier League's 'rescue' offer

The English Football League, representing the three divisions below the Premier League, has rejected a 50 million pounds 65 million COVID-19 bail-out offer from the top flight, the EFL said on Thursday. The Premier League made the offer on ...

Swimming-ISL keeps door open for absent Australians at Budapest event

International Swimming League ISL founder Konstantin Grigorishin is keeping the door open for Australias top swimmers despite most pulling out of season two of his pro series due to the COVID-19 pandemic.Ten teams will be competing behind c...

HC slams PSC official for not providing copies of exam answer sheets to applicant

The Calcutta High Court on Thursday imposed a cost of Rs 10,000 on the Public Service Commission, West Bengal, observing that its state public information officer SPIO has committed gross illegality by not supplying certified copies of answ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020