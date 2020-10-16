Left Menu
TechGig and American Express join hands to recognise India’s best women technologists

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-10-2020 14:09 IST | Created: 16-10-2020 13:53 IST

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-10-2020 14:09 IST | Created: 16-10-2020 13:53 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

India's largest coding competition for women - TechGig Geek Goddess - opened for code submissions recently- TechGig Geek Goddess 2020 will have 3 screening rounds and will conclude with a virtual grand finale- Last year's edition saw participation from 73,388 women technologists in New Delhi, October 16, 2020: One year ago, Hyderabad-based engineer Tanneeru Leela was best known for her quiet demeanor. Now, she is known as the mighty coder who defeated 73,388 women technologists at India's biggest women-only code competition - TechGig Geek Goddess 2019 edition! From a quiet, work focussed technologist, to a leading #WomanInTechnology - this persona change happened for her overnight when the world saw her coding prowess at the Geek Goddess code competition. A similar transition happened with Snehlata Mishra, who recollected that after winning the Geek Goddess 2018 title, her social media platforms were flooded with 'connection requests' - akin to the celebrities. Snehlata Mishra's story is a typical tale of a talented young woman from a small town who set her eyes on the IT domain and won the prestigious Geek Goddess 2018 title. Year after year, TechGig Geek Goddess helps transform the careers of thousands of women engineers who participate in this annual coding event. American Express is a perfect presenting partner for TechGig Geek Goddess, now for the third year in a row. The globally integrated payments company is an ardent champion of diversity and of recognizing top women technologists

The news of TechGig Geek Goddess 2020 edition's launch was celebrated by Tanneeru Leela and many other past winners and participants. "I'm so happy that the 2020 edition has opened up because I want to reclaim my title," she said. Last year, her company celebrated her win like their collective acclaim. "They had put up the announcement, followed by a celebration in office and suddenly everybody started to recognize me," Leela said. This is the sixth edition of TechGig Geek Goddess, and owing to the COVID-19 situation this edition will conclude with a virtual grand finale and a career fair in December later this year. The present edition will have 3 screening rounds in two tracks, namely – Coding and Application Development. Sanjay Goyal, Business Head of TimesJobs and TechGig said, "Being a technologist, I always felt that coding is powered by passion; not by any gender. However, women coders needed a global platform to showcase their coding skills. The TechGig Geek Goddess has become that 'global platform' in the last six years. From 15,000 registrations in the first edition to 73,388 registrations in the fifth edition - the TechGig Geek Goddess community has become 489% stronger! I am proud to announce that American Express has joined us at the world's largest women-only coding contest - Geek Goddess - as the presenting partner for the third successive year."Our partnership with TechGig Geek Goddess is a relationship of pride and purpose," said Ruchika Panesar, Vice President of Technology at American Express India. "American Express proudly backs women in technology and we're committed to building a diverse workforce and continually expanding our pipeline of top tech talent to include more women and individuals from diverse groups and backgrounds. Congratulations to the very capable and enthusiastic women taking part in this program, particularly during these extraordinary times, and best of luck!"For now, Tanneeru Leela and her peers are busy flexing their coding muscles. "I will have to start practicing (coding) again because the competition is very tough…. I know," she said. Here's wishing all the best to these women! Registration at TechGig Geek Goddess is free @ https://www.techgig.com/geekgoddessAbout TechGig: TechGig is a young and enthusiastic technology company, offering cutting-edge solutions to its clients using innovative technologies. We help our business partners realize their true talent and business potential using our specialized skill assessment, community engagement and recruitment solutions about American Express: American Express is a globally integrated payments company, providing customers with access to products, insights, and experiences that enrich lives and build business success. Learn more at americanexpress.com and connect with us on facebook.com/americanexpress, instagram.com/americanexpress, linkedin.com/company/american-express, twitter.com/americanexpress, and youtube.com/americanexpress.

