Lewis Hamilton appointed global ambassador for LG SIGNATURE

LG SIGNATURE, the premium home solutions brand of LG Electronics has roped in six-time Formula One World Champion Lewis Hamilton as its global ambassador.

Commenting on the collaboration, Kim Jin-hong, head of LG's Global Marketing Center, said, "Tireless in his quest for perfection in all areas, Lewis Hamilton is the embodiment of what LG SIGNATURE stands for. Influential in both sports and fashion, Lewis represents an aspirational figure who exudes both artistry and technology. We're incredibly proud to have him on board."

Hamilton's role as an LG SIGNATURE Performance Endorser will highlight the peerless performance of the brand's premium lifestyle solutions, LG said in a press release on Friday.

Initially, Hamilton, the epitome of skill, style and precision will be seen communicating the brand's philosophy, "Art Inspires Technology, Technology Completes Art" in a new campaign where he will share his thoughts on how to lead a stylish, sophisticated life, what motivates him to be the best in his field and how LG SIGNATURE embodies his lifestyle.

"LG SIGNATURE is a brand that strives to be the best in everything it does, which is what appealed to me in the first place. Its state-of-the-art living solutions seamlessly combine the latest technologies and superior design to achieve the ultimate in performance, not willing to settle for second-best," said Hamilton.

LG SIGNATURE boasts a diverse and growing lineup of cutting-edge products including the new 88- and 77-inch 8K OLED TVs, Wine Cellar, InstaView Door-in-Door refrigerator, TWINWash washing machine and more.