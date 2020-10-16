Left Menu
Development News Edition

Minimise human errors in water billing: Delhi Jal Board VC to officials

Delhi Jal Board vice chairman Raghav Chadha on Friday asked officials to minimise human errors in water billing and said action will be taken against zonal offices with the maximum number of consumer complaints. At a meeting with all the 41 zonal revenue officers (ZROs), Chadha said he came across a number of complaints on Delhi Jal Board's Twitter handle regarding erroneous bills.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-10-2020 14:30 IST | Created: 16-10-2020 14:30 IST
Minimise human errors in water billing: Delhi Jal Board VC to officials

Delhi Jal Board vice chairman Raghav Chadha on Friday asked officials to minimise human errors in water billing and said action will be taken against zonal offices with the maximum number of consumer complaints. At a meeting with all the 41 zonal revenue officers (ZROs), Chadha said he came across a number of complaints on Delhi Jal Board's Twitter handle regarding erroneous bills. "It has come to my notice that in the last few rounds, bills are being generated on the basis of incorrect water meter readings. The reasons can be many, such as feeding incorrect information, a locked water meter, human error, etc. This has an adverse impact on DJB's billing mechanism," he said. He said every water meter reader should be physically present while taking reading at a consumer's home. DJB has over 1,000 meter readers.

The DJB vice chairman said that ZROs with minimum adjustment cases and least complaints will be felicitated on a quarterly-basis. Action will be taken against the ZROs with the most number of complaints from consumers, least accurate bills, and those who make the most adjustments in bill generation. Chadha also directed the officials to maximise the use of android-based tablets. "There must be 100 percent use of the tablets for bill generation in order to maximise transparency in the DJB's billing system," he said.

TRENDING

Kenya: Teachers Unions reject pay raise proposal of TSC

I-T dept raids Chandigarh advocate who took Rs 217-cr cash from client

The Family Man Season 2’s production wrapped, Amazon releases new video of assurance

Zohra Begum Kazi: Google honors Florence Nightingale of Dhaka on her 108th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

Raksha Mantri Trophy for Command Hospitals of AFMS presented by Rajnath Singh

The Raksha Mantri Trophy for the Best and Second Best Command Hospitals of the Armed Forces Medical Services AFMS for the year 2019 was presented by Shri Rajnath Singh, Honble Raksha Mantri, on 16 Oct 2020. Command Hospital Air Force Benga...

3-4 Rafale fighter jets to join Indian Air Force in November first week

Amid the ongoing China border conflict, Indian Air Forces IAF offensive capabilities will get a boost as 3-4 Rafale fighter jets would be arriving at the Ambala airbase in Haryana by the first week of November. This would be the second batc...

SC appoints ex-judge M B Lokur as one-man panel to prevent stubble burning

The Supreme Court Friday appointed retired apex court judge Justice Madan B Lokur as a one-man committee to take steps for preventing stubble burning in Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh which is a source of pollution in Delhi-national capi...

4 killed, 3 injured in autorickshaw-motorcycle collision in Bengal

Four persons have been killed and three others injured in a head-on collision between an autorickshaw and a motorcycle on National Highway 81 in West Bengals Malda district, police said on Friday. The accident took place in Sreepur Milanpal...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020