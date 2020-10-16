Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt mulling extending PIB accreditation to digital media journalists

In a statement, the I&B Ministry said it will be considering in the near future to extend certain benefits, presently available to traditional media (print and TV), to entities engaged in uploading or streaming of news and current affairs through digital media also. The facilities it will be considering to extend to such media include PIB accreditation for its reporters, cameramen, videographers, enabling them with better first-hand information and access including participation in official press conferences and such other interactions, the statement said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-10-2020 20:50 IST | Created: 16-10-2020 20:50 IST
Govt mulling extending PIB accreditation to digital media journalists

The government on Friday said that in the near future it will consider extending to digital current affairs and news media entities benefits such as giving PIB accreditation to their reporters, cameramen and videographers. The Centre also urged digital media entities to form self-regulating bodies for furthering their interests and interaction with the government.

The Information and Broadcasting Ministry said this step was pursuant to the decision of the central government vide a press note of Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) allowing 26 per cent FDI under government approval route on 'uploading/streaming of current affairs and news through Digital Media'. In a statement, the I&B Ministry said it will be considering in the near future to extend certain benefits, presently available to traditional media (print and TV), to entities engaged in uploading or streaming of news and current affairs through digital media also.

The facilities it will be considering to extend to such media include PIB accreditation for its reporters, cameramen, videographers, enabling them with better first-hand information and access including participation in official press conferences and such other interactions, the statement said. The facilities, when extended, would also allow such persons with PIB accreditation to avail CGHS benefits and concessional rail fare as per extant procedure.

The move will also make entities engaged in uploading or streaming of news and current affairs through digital media eligible for digital advertisements through the Bureau of Outreach and Communication, according to the statement. "Similar to self-regulating bodies in print and electronic media, entities in digital media can form self-regulating bodies for furthering their interests and interaction with the government," the statement said.

TRENDING

Kenya: Teachers Unions reject pay raise proposal of TSC

I-T dept raids Chandigarh advocate who took Rs 217-cr cash from client

The Family Man Season 2’s production wrapped, Amazon releases new video of assurance

PharmaMar aims to start phase III trial of cancer drug for COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

Turkey arrests man suspected of spying for UAE - source

Turkeys intelligence officials have arrested another man suspected of spying on foreign Arab nationals on behalf of the United Arab Emirates, a senior security official said on Friday. The suspect had confessed, the official told Reuters, r...

J-K Service Selection Board cautions aspirants against fake notice circulated on social media

The Jammu and Kashmir Service Selection Board SSB on Friday cautioned job aspirants against a fake notice being circulated on social media regarding admit cards for an examination to the posts of panchayat accounts assistant. The board said...

India took host of measures to combat COVID-19 impact: FM to World Bank

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday said the government has taken a host of initiatives, including a stimulus package totalling 10 per cent of the countrys GDP and major reforms in the labour sector, to combat the impact of the co...

J-K administration revamps water sports centre with world-class infrastructure facilities

Water sports facilities at the Water Sports Centre at Nehru Park in Jammu and Kashmirs Dal Lake have seen a massive upgrade in the last two years thanks to the Union Territorys administration, giving local sportspersons access to world-clas...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020