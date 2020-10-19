Left Menu
OxygenOS 11.0.1.2 OTA update rolling out to OnePlus 8T

Updated: 19-10-2020 12:25 IST | Created: 19-10-2020 12:25 IST
OxygenOS 11.0.1.2 OTA update rolling out to OnePlus 8T

OnePlus' newly-launched 5G flagship, the OnePlus 8T, has started receiving a new over-the-air (OTA) software update, some users have reported. According to the screenshots shared by OnePlus 8T users on Twitter, the OxygenOS OTA update brings software version 11.0.1.2 and weighs 389MB in size.

The OxygenOS 11.0.1.2 OTA update includes a few optimizations and improvements. The update also brings the Amazon shopping app to the phone.

The official changelog for the OnePlus 8T OxygenOS 11.0.1.2 OTA includes:

System

  • New added Amazon shopping app, provide a better shopping experience
  • Optimized unlock experience for Ambient Display
  • Optimized power consumption for the phone

Camera

  • Optimized the Nightscape Mode for video, improving the image quality
  • Optimized the accuracy of white balance under different settings
  • Improved the app's stability

Network

  • Improved the stability of communication functions

The OnePlus 8T 5G was launched last week in India and global markets. The device costs Rs 42,999 for the 8GB+128GB model and Rs 45,999 for the 12GB+256GB memory variant.

It boasts a 6.55-inch Fluid AMOLED display with 2400 x 1080 pixels resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate and 1100 nits of peak brightness. Under the hood, the OnePlus 8T has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 octa-core chipset paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

The quad rear camera setup includes a 48-megapixel primary shooter powered by Sony IMX586 sensor, a 16-megapixel ultra-wide lens with 123-degree field-of-view, a 5-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixel monochrome lens. On the front, it features a 16MP Sony IMX471 sensor.

The OnePlus 8T 5G runs on Android 11-based OxygenOS 11.

