India says Australia will join its naval drills with US, Japan

India announced on Monday that Australia will join annual naval exercises scheduled with the United States and Japan, in a move that could raise concerns in China which has previously criticised any joint drills as destabilizing. India is hosting the Malabar drills in the Bay of Bengal scheduled for later next month.

"As India seeks to increase cooperation with other countries in the maritime security domain and in the light of increased defence cooperation with Australia, Malabar 2020 will see the participation of the Australian Navy," the defence ministry said in a statement. Australia will be returning to the joint maneuvers after its participation in 2007 that drew criticism from China.