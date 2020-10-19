Left Menu
Development News Edition

India says Australia will join its naval drills with US, Japan

India announced on Monday that Australia will join annual naval exercises scheduled with the United States and Japan, in a move that could raise concerns in China which has previously criticised any joint drills as destabilizing. Australia will be returning to the joint maneuvers after its participation in 2007 that drew criticism from China.

Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 19-10-2020 18:12 IST | Created: 19-10-2020 17:26 IST
India says Australia will join its naval drills with US, Japan
Representative image

India announced on Monday that Australia will join annual naval exercises scheduled with the United States and Japan, in a move that could raise concerns in China which has previously criticised any joint drills as destabilizing. India is hosting the Malabar drills in the Bay of Bengal scheduled for later next month.

"As India seeks to increase cooperation with other countries in the maritime security domain and in the light of increased defence cooperation with Australia, Malabar 2020 will see the participation of the Australian Navy," the defence ministry said in a statement. Australia will be returning to the joint maneuvers after its participation in 2007 that drew criticism from China.

TRENDING

Farid al-Atrash: Google doodle on Syrian-born Egyptian composer, singer

Nigerian army plans nationwide exercise as protests rock country

Health News Roundup: Mexico reports 5,447 more coronavirus cases; China reports 13 new COVID-19 cases and more

UK government scientists warn COVID-19 reinfections 'to be expected'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

Videos

Latest News

Relatives of missing woman protest outside Aligarh police station

Relatives of a missing woman staged a protest outside a police station here and vowed to intensify their agitation if cops failed to trace her within next two days. The 22-year-old woman, a resident of a village under the Lodha police ...

Puri administration removes restriction on cremation of bodies from outside district at Swargadwar

The Puri district administration on Monday withdrew restrictions on cremation of bodies from outside the district at Swargadwar in the holy town, a notification said. As it is observed that COVID-19 cases are in decreasing trend, people fro...

COVID-19: JNU teachers allege new academic calendar being imposed by diktat, refuse to accept

The JNU Teachers Association JNUTA on Monday alleged that the new academic calendar sent for approval to the universitys academic council is being imposed by diktat. It claimed that the calendar proposed by the JNU registrar has parts which...

Dr Jitendra Singh invites UK to exploit huge business potential in North East

Union DoNER Minister of State IC Dr Jitendra Singh has invited the British Government and the private sector for exploiting the huge business potential in the North Eastern Region of India. In a virtual meeting with officials of British Hig...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020