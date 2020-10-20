You can now follow topics in Facebook Watch

Facebook Watch, the video-on-demand service operated by Facebook has introduced new ways to make it easier for users to discover videos on the platform.

Watch users can now find and follow Topics, in addition to favorite Pages and Profiles. With Topics, users can personalize the videos that show up in their feed by choosing topics that they are interested in. It may include dance, beauty, comedy, crafts, recipes and other topics. In addition, users can see the topics they have selected and can add or remove topics at any time.

Topics are available now to Facebook Watch users in the US.

"Today we're introducing new ways that make it easier to find videos you'll love in Facebook Watch. With over 1.25 billion people visiting Watch every month, we're excited to continue building experiences that bring instant entertainment to our community," Facebook wrote in a blog post.

Further, the video streaming service has added What's Happening and Featured sections so that users can catch up on timely and relevant moments such as the Television Academy's annual Emmy Awards, MLB World Series highlights or the latest music videos from their favorite artists.

Additionally, Facebook Watch has added Most Haha'd This Week and Most Loved This Week sections. The Watch feed will also show videos based on what users' friends are reacting to and what's popular in their Groups.

The new sections will be available in the US and select markets.