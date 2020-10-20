Left Menu
Development News Edition

You can now follow topics in Facebook Watch

Additionally, Facebook Watch has added Most Haha'd This Week and Most Loved This Week sections. The Watch feed will also show videos based on what users' friends are reacting to and what's popular in their Groups.

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 20-10-2020 09:13 IST | Created: 20-10-2020 09:13 IST
You can now follow topics in Facebook Watch
Image Credit: Facebook

Facebook Watch, the video-on-demand service operated by Facebook has introduced new ways to make it easier for users to discover videos on the platform.

Watch users can now find and follow Topics, in addition to favorite Pages and Profiles. With Topics, users can personalize the videos that show up in their feed by choosing topics that they are interested in. It may include dance, beauty, comedy, crafts, recipes and other topics. In addition, users can see the topics they have selected and can add or remove topics at any time.

Topics are available now to Facebook Watch users in the US.

"Today we're introducing new ways that make it easier to find videos you'll love in Facebook Watch. With over 1.25 billion people visiting Watch every month, we're excited to continue building experiences that bring instant entertainment to our community," Facebook wrote in a blog post.

Further, the video streaming service has added What's Happening and Featured sections so that users can catch up on timely and relevant moments such as the Television Academy's annual Emmy Awards, MLB World Series highlights or the latest music videos from their favorite artists.

Additionally, Facebook Watch has added Most Haha'd This Week and Most Loved This Week sections. The Watch feed will also show videos based on what users' friends are reacting to and what's popular in their Groups.

The new sections will be available in the US and select markets.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, presence of several heroes will surprise viewers

Cubans risk collapsing homes as state struggles to tackle housing woes

Will Attack on Titan Season 4 be out in December? Official synopsis, other details revealed

Kenya: KNEC postpones Grade 4 and Class 8 tests to celebrate Mashujaa Day

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

Videos

Latest News

Delhi's air quality improves marginally as wind speed picks up, likely to turn 'very poor' by Wednesday

Pollution levels dipped slightly in the national capital on Tuesday morning due to favourable wind speed, though the air quality was still in the poor category. The Ministry of Earth Sciences air quality monitor, SAFAR, said the air quality...

Oppo F17 Pro Diwali Edition launched at Rs 23,990; pre-order begins today

Oppo has launched a new special edition of the F17 Pro smartphone in India. The Oppo F17 Pro Diwali Edition comes in a Matte Gold color option with a blue and gold gradient finish and will go on sale on October 23 via AmazonThe Oppo F17 Pro...

Argentina passes 1 million cases as virus hits Latin America

At the edge of Argentina in a city known as The End of the World, many thought they might be spared from the worst of the coronavirus pandemic. Sitting far from the South American nations bustling capital, health workers in Ushuaia were ini...

Facebook AI's new MMT model translates directly btw 100 languages

Facebook AI has developed a new multilingual machine translation MMT model that can directly translate between any pair of 100 languages as opposed to most other artificial intelligence-powered translation systems that typically translate u...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020