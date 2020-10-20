Left Menu
Development News Edition

Olympics-Japan to use cyberattack countermeasures to protect Tokyo Games

The 2020 organising committee said in a statement there was "no significant impact observed" from possible cyber attacks on its operations. The attacks on the 2020 Games are the latest in a string of hacking attempts against international sporting organisations that Western officials and cybersecurity experts say have been orchestrated by Russia since its doping scandal erupted five years ago.

Reuters | Updated: 20-10-2020 09:08 IST | Created: 20-10-2020 09:08 IST
Olympics-Japan to use cyberattack countermeasures to protect Tokyo Games

Japan's chief government spokesman said on Tuesday the country will put cyberattack countermeasures in place to make sure the Tokyo Olympics are a success.

Britain and the United States on Monday condemned what they said were a series of malicious cyberattacks orchestrated by Russian military intelligence, including attempts to disrupt the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics. The Games were originally set for this year but postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Chief cabinet secretary Katsunobu Kato also told a news conference that Japan was in close contact with the United States and United Kingdom over the issue and was gathering and analysing information, but did not give further details. British officials said on Monday the hackers from Russia's GRU military intelligence agency had also conducted "cyber reconnaissance" operations against Tokyo Games organisers.

They declined to give specific details about the latest attacks or say whether they were successful, but said they had targeted Games organisers, logistics suppliers and sponsors. The 2020 organising committee said in a statement there was "no significant impact observed" from possible cyber attacks on its operations.

The attacks on the 2020 Games are the latest in a string of hacking attempts against international sporting organisations that Western officials and cybersecurity experts say have been orchestrated by Russia since its doping scandal erupted five years ago. Moscow has repeatedly denied the allegations. Russia was banned from the world's top sporting events for four years in December over widespread doping offences, including the Tokyo Games.

An International Olympic Committee (IOC) spokesman said they emphasized cybersecurity. "The IOC and the Organising Committees of the Olympic Games have identified cyber security as a priority area and invest a lot to offer the Olympic Games the best cyber security environment possible," the spokesman told Reuters in an email.

"Given the nature of the topic, we do not divulge those measures."

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, presence of several heroes will surprise viewers

Cubans risk collapsing homes as state struggles to tackle housing woes

Will Attack on Titan Season 4 be out in December? Official synopsis, other details revealed

Kenya: KNEC postpones Grade 4 and Class 8 tests to celebrate Mashujaa Day

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

Videos

Latest News

Delhi's air quality improves marginally as wind speed picks up, likely to turn 'very poor' by Wednesday

Pollution levels dipped slightly in the national capital on Tuesday morning due to favourable wind speed, though the air quality was still in the poor category. The Ministry of Earth Sciences air quality monitor, SAFAR, said the air quality...

Oppo F17 Pro Diwali Edition launched at Rs 23,990; pre-order begins today

Oppo has launched a new special edition of the F17 Pro smartphone in India. The Oppo F17 Pro Diwali Edition comes in a Matte Gold color option with a blue and gold gradient finish and will go on sale on October 23 via AmazonThe Oppo F17 Pro...

Argentina passes 1 million cases as virus hits Latin America

At the edge of Argentina in a city known as The End of the World, many thought they might be spared from the worst of the coronavirus pandemic. Sitting far from the South American nations bustling capital, health workers in Ushuaia were ini...

Facebook AI's new MMT model translates directly btw 100 languages

Facebook AI has developed a new multilingual machine translation MMT model that can directly translate between any pair of 100 languages as opposed to most other artificial intelligence-powered translation systems that typically translate u...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020