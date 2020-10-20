Samsung develops cadmium-free blue QLED technology

The Samsung Advanced Institute of Technology (SAIT), the R&D hub of Samsung, announced Tuesday that it has successfully developed blue Quantum Dot light-emitting diode (QLED) technology, achieving industry-leading results such as 20.2% improved luminous efficiency, 88,900 nits of maximum luminance and 16,000 hours of QLED lifetime (measured at half-brightness for 100-nit luminance).

"Samsung's distinctive quantum dot technology has once again overcome the limitations of existing technology in the industry. I hope that this study goes on to help accelerate the commercialization of Quantum Dot light-emitting diodes (QLEDs)," said Dr. Eunjoo Jang, Samsung Fellow and corresponding author for the study.

According to Samsung, blue is known to be the most difficult color to implement out of the three primary QLED colors (red, blue and green). The blue QD, which has the largest bandgap among the three primary colors, rapidly oxidizes upon exposure to external light, resulting in a short lifespan and low luminous efficiency and due to this reason the industry had failed to develop the technology required for blue QLEDs.

The development comes nearly a year after Samsung developed the red QLED technology, once again proving its excellence in the quantum dot technology sphere. The results were recorded in a study titled "Efficient and stable blue quantum dot light-emitting diode"; that was published in the journal Nature on October 14, 2020.

Commenting on the breakthrough, Dr. Taehyung Kim, Principal Researcher and the first author of the study, said, "This research is meaningful in that we have not only established Quantum Dot light-emitting diode performance but have also proven that the technology can deliver top-notch performance at the element level."