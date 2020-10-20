Wacom One Launched in India with a Complete 'Digital Starter Kit'

New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir) Wacom announces the launch of Wacom One, an entry-level 13” pen display for a new generation of creators. Budding artists wanting to work with digital media, visual thinkers who combine handwritten and drawn communication in their daily activities and social media content creators needing to artistically enhance photos or video to develop engaging posts can all benefit from Wacom One. Announcing the launch, Rajiv Malik, Senior Director, Wacom India said, “Wacom One draws on the company’s 37 years of experience building high-end creative pen displays for professional creators of digital content to deliver an accurate and natural pen experience for a wide range of new users. The product’s features, bundled software options and attractive price will allow a new wave of digital artists, makers, social media content creators, photographers, students, educators and business people to express themselves artistically and make the world a more creative place.” Built for digital creativity New creative pen display inspires creative beginners, social content creators and visual thinkers with pen-on-screen sketching, drawing and annotating. The big 13.3” display that’s nearly A4 size, feels solid to work on, yet light enough to carry around. The 1920x1080 full HD display offers 72 percent NTSC colour and anti-glare treated film. Wacom One’s attractive, compact design makes it easy to incorporate into virtually any workspace and the foldable legs lets one find the ideal working position.

Bonus Pack gets you going right away Wacom One purchase entitles users to an inspirational software bundle, including a six-month free subscription for a limited time of Clip Studio Paint Pro from Celsys, a powerful, easy-to-use drawing application for comic and manga creation and Wacom’s own Bamboo Paper, an ideal application for note-taking and sketching. Users will also be offered a two-month complimentary access to Adobe Premiere Rush to shoot, edit and share online videos; and a six-month complimentary access to Adobe Fresco drawing software offering a large collection of vector and raster brushes to enhance their painting skill-set. Designed for productivity during remote work and study At the present time, the challenge of ensuring high levels of productivity is distressing for many students and employees. To address this productivity issue, Wacom One offers the best affordable solution to students and professionals alike, for remote study and work. Wacom One enables users to create rich, interactive collaboration and a meeting experience that invite participants to get involved, just as they normally would do in-person. Using the digital pen, users can effortlessly take notes, write, and sketch using the whiteboard software, just like in a physical boardroom or a classroom. They can also use the pen display to annotate, highlight and explain content within the material before the actual presentation. Handwritten notes and edits can be converted to digital text and exported to MS Office suite and other digital formats with just one click.

Natural pen & paper-like canvas feel Drawing on Wacom’s leading pen technology, he pressure-sensitive pen delivers accurate and precise pen and brush strokes and its EMR (Electro Magnetic Resonance) pen technology does not require a pen battery or recharge. The friction of the display surface feels more like paper than glass and gives no reflection. Wacom One is compatible with several digital pens from leading manufacturers, giving users a choice of their favourite brand and style of pen for drawing and writing. Easy Connectivity Seamless connectivity with Mac, Windows and compatible Android operating systems allows users to upgrade their existing computer and phone to a pen-enabled configuration, opening it up to all the new pen related features in Microsoft Office as well as other software applications, especially those built for creativity.

Retailing at Rs. 38,000, Wacom One is one of the most affordable pen display for anyone from students to hobbyists. Wacom one is available in India for purchase at Wacom eStore – www.india-iws.in, Amazon.in. and all other authorized Wacom retail partners. About Wacom Founded in 1983, Wacom is a global company based in Japan (Tokyo Stock Exchange 6727) with subsidiaries and affiliate offices around the world to support marketing and distribution in over 150 countries. Wacom’s vision to bring people and technology closer together through natural interface technologies has made it the world’s leading manufacturer of interactive pen tablets and displays as well as of digital styli and solutions for saving and processing digital signatures. The advanced technology of Wacom’s intuitive input devices has been used to create some of the most exciting digital art, films, special effects, fashion and designs around the world and provides business and home users with their leading interface technology to express their personality.

For further information about the products of Wacom, see also www.wacom.com. Image: Wacom One - Complete Picture for Package Contents PWR PWR