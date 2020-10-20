Left Menu
Redmi K30 Ultra 8GB / 256GB memory variant goes on sale in China

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 20-10-2020 12:58 IST | Created: 20-10-2020 12:58 IST
The 8GB + 256GB memory variant of the Redmi K30 Ultra has gone on sale for the first time in China today. To recall, the smartphone was launched back in August 2020 alongside the Mi 10 Ultra. Key highlights of the phone include a 120Hz AMOLED fullscreen, MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ 5G processor, 64MP quad-camera, and 4,500 mAh battery with support for 33 watts fast charging.

The Redmi K30 Ultra is available in Moonlight White, Midnight Black, and Mint Green colors and four memory configurations- 6GB+128GB (CNY1,999 / approx. Rs 21,930), 8GB+128GB (CNY2,199 / approx. Rs 24,100), 8GB+256GB (CNY2,499 / approx. Rs 27,400) and 8GB+512GB (CNY2,999 / approx. Rs 32,900).

Redmi K30 Ultra: Specifications

The phone boasts a 6.67-inch AMOLED ultimate Full-Screen Display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate. The Redmi K30 Ultra is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ 5G processor coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage.

On the camera front, the phone comes with a 20MP pop-up selfie-camera with support for 120fps slow-motion and a quad rear camera setup that includes a 64MP main camera, a 13MP ultra-wide-angle lens with 119-degrees field-of-view, a 5MP macro camera and a 2MP depth sensor.

The Redmi K30 Ultra is equipped with a 4,500mAh that supports 33W USB Type-C fast charging. Connectivity options include 5G SA/NSA, Wi-Fi 6; GPS, Multifunctional NFC, IR blaster and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

