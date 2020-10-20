Left Menu
Development News Edition

Siemens Healthineers to invest EUR 160 mn to set up innovation hub in Bengaluru

The innovation hub will be housed in a new state-of-the-art campus that combines existing research and development (R&D) centre and ultra modern medical imaging factory, he added. "The innovation hub in Bengaluru is an integral part of our global network of innovation that will further accelerate our ability to develop effective solutions quickly and with a strong focus on emerging markets, especially in Asia," Schardt said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-10-2020 15:03 IST | Created: 20-10-2020 15:03 IST
Siemens Healthineers to invest EUR 160 mn to set up innovation hub in Bengaluru

Medical technology major Siemens Healthineers on Tuesday said it plans to invest EUR 160 million (Rs 1,300 crore) over the next 5 years to set up an innovation hub in Bengaluru. The investment is part of Siemens Healthineers' Strategy 2025, in which India plays an important role as a growth market for the company, the medical tech firm said in a statement.

"To better serve the needs of the emerging markets, we will invest EUR 160 million over the next 5 years in an innovation hub in Bengaluru in India," Siemens Healthineers Chief Technology Officer Peter Schardt said in a virtual press conference. The innovation hub will be housed in a new state-of-the-art campus that combines existing research and development (R&D) centre and ultra modern medical imaging factory, he added.

"The innovation hub in Bengaluru is an integral part of our global network of innovation that will further accelerate our ability to develop effective solutions quickly and with a strong focus on emerging markets, especially in Asia," Schardt said. The Bengaluru innovation hub will assume increased responsibility for customer-centric solutions to serve such markets even better. Special focus is on solutions for the digitalisation of healthcare, which is the foundation for value-based and patient-centered medicine within the region and across the globe, he added.

"To expand digital capabilities, we will hire up to 1,800 digital talents in the next 10 years," Schardt said. Siemens Healthineers, Asia Pacific President Elisabeth Staudinger said, "This investment is the largest we have ever made in India. It will play a key role in taking our business to the next level by driving digitalization and expanding our portfolio for emerging markets." The innovation hub in Bengaluru will demonstrate our commitment to advance healthcare through cutting-edge digital technologies as well as through accessible and affordable innovations driven from India, she added.

The Bengaluru campus will be one of four innovation hubs of the company, with other hubs located in the United States, Germany, and China, Siemens Healthineers said. The innovation hub at Bengaluru will include centres of competence in digital technologies such as data analytics, artificial intelligence, immersive technologies like augmented and virtual reality, user experience, and cybersecurity, it added.

"Bengaluru is an ideal location for an innovation hub because of its strong innovation and healthcare ecosystems, coupled with reputed educational institutions," Siemens Healthcare Pvt Ltd Senior Vice-President (Development Center) and MD Gerd Hoefner said. Currently, the company has around 2,400 employees in R&D in Bengaluru, he added.

The investment aims to make India a manufacturing centre for the company's emerging market products, Siemens Healthineers said..

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, presence of several heroes will surprise viewers

Kenya: KNEC postpones Grade 4 and Class 8 tests to celebrate Mashujaa Day

Cubans risk collapsing homes as state struggles to tackle housing woes

Will Attack on Titan Season 4 be out in December? Official synopsis, other details revealed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Floods in southern France to cost 210 mln euros -insurance body

Damage caused by floods and heavy rain in southeastern France is expected to cost 210 million euros 248.12 million in insurance claims, French insurance body FFA and reinsurer CCR said on Monday.FFA and CCR also said in a statement that 72 ...

Nagorno-Karabakh says death toll among its military rises to 772

The defence ministry of the Nagorno-Karabakh region said on Tuesday it had recorded another 43 casualties among its military, pushing its total military toll to 772 since fighting with Azeri forces erupted on Sept. 27.The fighting has surge...

Samsung grabs 5th spot in Interbrand's list of Best Global Brands 2020

Samsung Electronics has grabbed the fifth spot in Interbrands list of Best Global Brands 2020 with a brand value of USD 62.3 billion, a 2 rise from USD 61.1 billion in the previous year and a twelvefold increase from its initial evaluation ...

Zimbabwe coach Rajput skips Pakistan tour after Indian Embassy in Harare seeks exemption: ZC

Zimbabwe cricket coach Lalchand Rajput has not travelled with the team for a tour of Pakistan after the Indian embassy in Harare requested his exemption from the limited-over series. A statement from Zimbabwe Cricket said that Rajput will m...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020