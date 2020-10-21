Left Menu
Development News Edition

UEFA adds third Chinese sponsor to soccer's Euro 2020

Phone manufacturer Vivo agreed a two-tournament deal to add to its existing sponsorship with FIFA for two World Cups through 2022. China now provides three of UEFA's 10 top-tier sponsors of Euro 2020, which was postponed until next year because of the coronavirus pandemic. UEFA now has 10 global sponsors for Euro 2020.

PTI | Nyon | Updated: 21-10-2020 09:58 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 09:50 IST
UEFA adds third Chinese sponsor to soccer's Euro 2020
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

UEFA has signed a third Chinese sponsor for soccer's next European Championship. Phone manufacturer Vivo agreed to a two-tournament deal to add to its existing sponsorship with FIFA for two World Cups through 2022.

China now provides three of UEFA's 10 top-tier sponsors of Euro 2020, which was postponed until next year because of the coronavirus pandemic. The tournament is due to be hosted in 12 different countries across the continent. The value of Vivo's deal was not revealed. It joins payment services provider Alipay backing Euro 2020 and Euro 2024.

The first Chinese sponsor of Europe's national team tournament was electronics firm Hisense, which signed for two tournaments ahead of Euro 2016. UEFA now has 10 global sponsors for Euro 2020. Its financial report after Euro 2016, which also had 10 top-tier sponsors, showed revenue of more than 480 million euros (USD 570 million) from commercial rights.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 993: Cover page on Lola & Gotti’s wedding, more leaked spoilers

Why The Grand Tour Season 4 ‘Madagascar’ episode will be delayed, know more on Season 5

EXCLUSIVE-AstraZeneca U.S. COVID-19 vaccine trial may resume as soon as this week -sources

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Why Johnny Depp’s returning is doubtful, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters People News Summary

Following is a summary of current people news briefs. Academy-award winner Jeff Bridges diagnosed with lymphomaAcademy-award winner Jeff Bridges, known for his role in the 1998 film The Big Lebowski, has been diagnosed with lymphoma, the ac...

Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs. Australias Victoria state paves way for pop up dining as virus cases remain lowAustralias most heavily hit coronavirus state of Victoria logged a sixth consecutive day of low single digi...

Reuters Science News Summary

Following is a summary of current science news briefs. Got any signal up here Nokia to build mobile network on the moonStruggling to get a phone signal at home on planet Earth Perhaps youll have better luck on the moon. Nokia has been selec...

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. AMC to reopen more theaters in the United StatesAMC Entertainment Holdings Inc, the worlds largest theater chain, said on Monday it plans to open more cinemas in the United States...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020