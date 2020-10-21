Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cabinet apprised of MoU signed between India and Nigeria

The MoU was signed between the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) at Bengaluru in June and by the National Space Research and Development Agency (NASRDA) of Nigeria at Abuja in August. "This MoU shall enable potential interest areas of cooperation such as remote sensing of the earth; satellite communication and satellite-based navigation; space science and planetary exploration; use of spacecraft, launch vehicles, space systems and ground systems; practical applications of space technology including geospatial tools and techniques; and other areas of cooperation to be determined by the signatories," the statement said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-10-2020 20:08 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 19:40 IST
Cabinet apprised of MoU signed between India and Nigeria
Representative image Image Credit: PR Newswire

The Union Cabinet was apprised of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between India and Nigeria on cooperation in the exploration and use of outer space for peaceful purposes, a statement said on Wednesday. The MoU was signed between the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) at Bengaluru in June and by the National Space Research and Development Agency (NASRDA) of Nigeria at Abuja in August.

"This MoU shall enable potential interest areas of cooperation such as remote sensing of the earth; satellite communication and satellite-based navigation; space science and planetary exploration; use of spacecraft, launch vehicles, space systems and ground systems; practical applications of space technology including geospatial tools and techniques; and other areas of cooperation to be determined by the signatories," the statement said. The MoU would lead to setting up a Joint Working Group, drawing members from Department of Space (DOS)/ISRO and NASRDA, which will further work out the plan of action including the time-frame and the means of implementation.

This will provide impetus to explore newer research activities and application possibilities in the field of remote sensing of the earth; satellite communication; satellite navigation; space science and exploration of outer space.

  • READ MORE ON:
  • MoU

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 993: Cover page on Lola & Gotti’s wedding, more leaked spoilers

Why The Grand Tour Season 4 ‘Madagascar’ episode will be delayed, know more on Season 5

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peek, release date revealed, what more we know

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Why Johnny Depp’s returning is doubtful, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

PREVIEW-Motor racing-Hamilton and Mercedes can break records in Portugal

Lewis Hamilton and his Mercedes team can make Formula One history on Sunday as Portugal returns for the first time in 24 years on a calendar reshaped by the COVID-19 pandemic.The six times world champion equalled Ferrari great Michael Schum...

Taps and reservoirs run dry as Moroccan drought hits farmers

Two years of drought have drained reservoirs in southern Morocco, threatening crops the region relies on and leading to nightly cuts in tap water for an area that is home to a million people.In a country that relies on farming for two jobs ...

Global democracy at risk from cyberattack 'onslaught' - Microsoft president

Democracies around the world are under a constant barrage of cyberattacks that must be identified, called out and stopped, Microsoft President Brad Smith told a gathering of security and defence officials on Wednesday. Speaking at the Atlan...

1411 nominations filed for 3rd phase of Bihar assembly polls

A total of 1411 nominations have been filed for 78 assembly seats in Bihar which will go to the polls in the third and last phase on November 7, as per the Election Commission here on Wednesday. The last date for filing the nominations for ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020