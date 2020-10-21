Cabinet apprised of MoU signed between India and Nigeria

The Union Cabinet was apprised of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between India and Nigeria on cooperation in the exploration and use of outer space for peaceful purposes, a statement said on Wednesday. The MoU was signed between the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) at Bengaluru in June and by the National Space Research and Development Agency (NASRDA) of Nigeria at Abuja in August.

"This MoU shall enable potential interest areas of cooperation such as remote sensing of the earth; satellite communication and satellite-based navigation; space science and planetary exploration; use of spacecraft, launch vehicles, space systems and ground systems; practical applications of space technology including geospatial tools and techniques; and other areas of cooperation to be determined by the signatories," the statement said. The MoU would lead to setting up a Joint Working Group, drawing members from Department of Space (DOS)/ISRO and NASRDA, which will further work out the plan of action including the time-frame and the means of implementation.

This will provide impetus to explore newer research activities and application possibilities in the field of remote sensing of the earth; satellite communication; satellite navigation; space science and exploration of outer space.