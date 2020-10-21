Great Eastern Shipping to raise up to Rs 150 cr through NCDs

Great Eastern Shipping on Wednesday said it plans to raise up to Rs 150 crore through issuance of non convertible debentures (NCDs)

A meeting of its Debenture Issue Committee is scheduled on October 26 in this regard, the company said in a regulatory filing to the BSE

"A meeting of the Debenture Issue Committee of the company is scheduled to be held on Monday, October 26, 2020, to consider the issue of Non-Convertible Debentures up to an amount not exceeding Rs 150 crore by way of private placement," the company said.