Left Menu
Development News Edition

Powermat Unveils Breakthrough 50W Mid-Range Drill-Free Wireless Charging Solution

The company's new platform is designed to provide up to 50W of power and charge devices wirelessly over a distance of up to 20 cm. "What we are learning from our clients is that many of today's products that require mid-range and drill-free wireless power are in need of a cost-effective and seamlessly integrated solution.

PTI | Telaviv | Updated: 22-10-2020 10:01 IST | Created: 22-10-2020 09:49 IST
Powermat Unveils Breakthrough 50W Mid-Range Drill-Free Wireless Charging Solution
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Powermat Technologies announced today the unveiling of their embedded mid-range wireless charging platform designed to charge various Telecom and IoT Devices that require up to 50W. The platform which provides more charging power and more spatial freedom provides OEMs with an end-to-end wireless charging solution when charging devices through thick surfaces such as walls, glass (windows), and various other non-metallic materials. The company's new platform is designed to provide up to 50W of power and charge devices wirelessly over a distance of up to 20 cm.

"What we are learning from our clients is that many of today's products that require mid-range and drill-free wireless power are in need of a cost-effective and seamlessly integrated solution. I'm enormously proud of our team for the breakthrough of our through-surface 50W wireless charging platform. This is yet another big step in the right direction towards powerful, simple, and cost-effective wireless power solutions for OEMs and beyond," said Elad Dubzinski, CEO at Powermat. The demand for OEM-driven wireless power solutions that often require unique engineering is expected to rapidly grow in the coming years," says Dinesh Kithany, lead industry analyst on wireless power and power supply at Omdia. "Providing application-specific solutions that meet manufacturers' cost requirements while providing a seamless and power-efficient wireless charging user-experience is a relatively untapped market that shows great potential. Such innovative solutions would provide an additional boost to widen the adoption of wireless power technology across potential market segments, such as telecom in this case." The first of its kinds platform is provided in multiple configurations depending on customer specifications and high Z range required: • PM-MR7 – 0.8-3.5cm Z Distance (vertical distance between coils) with 7cm coil (immediate availability) • PM-MR13 – 10cm Z Distance with 13cm coil (immediate availability) • PM-MR28 – 20cm Z Distance with 280mm coil (available Dec 2020) Highlights of Powermat's 50W Through-Surface Mid-Range Platform Include: • Up to 50W output power on the receiver side • Turnkey drill-free platform ready for instant product integration • Mid-Range Z distance up to 20 cm • Supports Charging Through: wall, glass, wood, and other non-metallic surfaces • System auto-calibration for support of varying Z distances • Meets the highest safety and regulatory standards • Energy transfer efficiency over 85% About Powermat: Powermat Technologies is a global provider of wireless charging platforms and the first to bring wireless power technology to consumers worldwide. Powermat provides Qi-certified and proprietary wireless charging platforms for automotive, robotics, drones, consumer electronics, medical devices, IoT, telecom (5G), and Industrial applications. With over 200 patent submissions and over 143 granted patents dating back to 2007, Powermat enables businesses worldwide to incorporate advanced wireless charging solutions into their products and customize solutions for unique use cases.

The company's inductive wireless charging technology can already be found in over 500 million devices and is deployed by global market leaders such as Samsung, LG, General Motors, Flex, Harman International, Kyocera, and more. Visit Powermat: www.powermat.com

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52 likely to deal with Naruto’s death, release date revealed

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peek, release date revealed, what more we know

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine trial volunteer has died, Brazil health authority says

Development financiers to contribute to closing the infrastructure finance gap in Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Vedanta board to meet this week to consider dividend

Mining conglomerate Vedanta Ltd on Thursday said its board will meet this week to consider and approve the first interim dividend for the current financial year. The record date for the purpose of determining the entitlement of the equity s...

Authorities investigate fatal shooting of Black teen by cop

Illinois State Police are investigating after a suburban Chicago police officer fatally shot a Black teenager who was a passenger in a vehicle that rolled in reverse toward an officer, authorities said Wednesday. Authorities havent identifi...

JK Tyre Q2 net dips 35 pc at Rs 110 cr

JK Tyre Industries on Wednesday reported a 34.59 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit at Rs 109.68 crore for the quarter ended September. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 167.7 crore in the July-September period of prev...

Aurobindo Pharma arm's New Jersey unit gets warning letter from USFDA

Drug firm Aurobindo Pharma Thursday said its step-down subsidiary has received a warning letter from the US health regulator for its unit in New Jersey, US. AuroLife Pharma, a wholly-owned step-down subsidiary of the company, has received a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020