Affle platforms recognised as top performers in the latest edition of the AppsFlyer Performance Index across multiple categories

Affle RevX Platform recognised as the leading independent platform for Remarketing in APAC (non-gaming) and Appnext as the leading independent app recommendation platform in India GURGAON, India, Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Affle (India) Limited, the leading consumer intelligence technology company, today announced winning 22 recognitions across categories and geographies in the latest edition of the AppsFlyer Performance Index. Affle's RevX Platform was recognised as the #1 independent platform for Remarketing in APAC (non-gaming) with an overall category rank of #4 after Facebook and Google platforms. Affle's app discovery platform - Appnext was recognised as the leading independent app recommendation platform in India, ranked among the top 10 in India & South East Asia and #14 globally for all apps categories on Android. This is a significant achievement especially when RevX platform is ranked much ahead of some leading global social networking/internet companies and Appnext is ranked ahead of some leading OEMs and publishers, in their respective categories.

Commenting on this, Martje Abeldt, the Chief Revenue Officer of Affle RevX Platform said, "Such industry recognitions are inspiring and a strong validation of our pioneering consumer platform based innovations. We look forward to enhanced growth momentum through technology leadership enabling deeper, high value business outcomes for our customers and partners across the mobile advertising ecosystem." Talking about it, Elad Natanson, CEO of Appnext said, "We look forward to working closely with our partners' ecosystem driving innovation to the industry. We're incredibly proud to maintain our positioning in AppsFlyer Index as the leading independent discovery platform in India & South East Asia and of achieving this significant ranking for all apps categories on Android globally alongside the world's top publishers and OEMs." Shani Rosenfelder, Head of Content & Mobile Insights, AppsFlyer said, "Appnext and RevX have driven performance at scale which earned them recognition across various rankings. The AppsFlyer Performance Index has come a long way since we launched the first edition in May 2015 and it continues to evolve with the app economy. The latest Index provides a complete report card on the mobile media landscape, empowering marketers to make better-informed decisions while driving transparency across our industry." AppsFlyer Performance Index is an authoritative data set that offers an insightful who's who of app marketing companies. For this report, AppsFlyer analysed 27 billion app installs through January to June 2020, across 14,000 apps and 495 media networks. It noted in this index edition that although retention is a central KPI for performance app marketers, monetization metrics reign supreme. About Affle Affle is a global technology company with a proprietary consumer intelligence platform that delivers consumer engagements, acquisitions and transactions through relevant Mobile Advertising. The platform aims to enhance returns on marketing investment through contextual mobile ads and also by reducing digital ad fraud. While Affle's Consumer platform is used by online & offline companies for measurable mobile advertising, its Enterprise platform helps offline companies to go online through platform-based app development, enablement of O2O commerce and through its customer data platform.

Affle (India) Limited successfully completed its IPO in India and now trades on the stock exchanges (BSE: 542752) (NSE: AFFLE). Affle Holdings is the Singapore based promoter for Affle (India) Limited, and its investors include Microsoft, D2C (An NTT DoCoMo, Dentsu & NTT Advertising JV), Itochu, Bennett Coleman & Company (BCCL) amongst others. For more information, visit www.affle.com