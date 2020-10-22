OnePlus Nord N10 5G and Nord N100 specs leaked

The OnePlus Nord N10 5G smartphone is expected to be launched at the end of this month. Ahead of the official debut, key specifications and design of the upcoming phone have been leaked.

According to OnLeaks, the OnePlus Nord N10 5G will come with a 6.49-inch FHD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the phone will feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 5G Mobile Platform based on 8nm process technology along with Adreno 619L GPU. The processor will be paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage.

The Nord N10 5G is said to come with a quad-camera module at the back that includes a 64MP main camera, an 8MP Ultra-Wide-angle lens and two 2MP lenses. The phone is said to be fuelled by a 4,300mAh battery and connectivity options will include 5G (SA/NSA), USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Additionally, the OnePlus Nord N10 5G's design was revealed by a popular tipster Max J who shared a sketch of the phone's back panel, showing off the camera cutout and gradient finish.

OnePlus Nord N100

According to OnLeaks, a low-end phone, namely, the OnePlus Nord N100 will be launched alongside the Nord N10 5G. The entry-level phone is said to feature a 6.52-inch HD+ LCD and Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 octa-core chipset paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB onboard storage.

In terms of optics, it is said to house a triple rear camera module comprising a 13MP main shooter, a 2MP macro camera and a 2MP bokeh lens. The phone is said to sport an 8MP selfie snapper.

As per the leak, the Nord N100 will be fuelled by a 5000mAh battery and connectivity options will include 4G, USB Type-C charging port and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The leaker claims that both the phone will debut on October 26 at 12PM (GMT).