Samsung adds 85-inch model to its interactive display lineup

Samsung has introduced a new 85-inch interactive touchscreen display that joins its 55-inch and 65-inch product line up. The 85-inch Interactive Display is aimed at transforming collaboration and communication for in-person, hybrid and remote education and business environments.

"The current hybrid model of education and business implemented across industry has increased the need for technology solutions that foster engagement. The optimized open forum capability of the new 85-inch Interactive Display enables students and business leaders to work together in real-time, adapting seamlessly to current and future learning environments," said Mark Quiroz, Vice President of Marketing, Samsung Electronics America.

Featuring 4K UHD 3840 x 2160 touchscreen and an advanced digital whiteboard, the 85-inch Interactive Display offers easy-to-use capabilities for both classrooms and meeting spaces. These include a smooth pen-to-paper writing mode, flexible image editing tool (select, move, crop, capture) and a simplified content navigation system to preview content and make instant changes on the screen with ease.

For real-time content sharing, the interactive display supports up to 20 touch points that allow multiple people to write, edit and draw on-screen simultaneously and sync their personal devices with the display.

The Samsung Interactive Display provides a slot for an optional slot-in PC to deliver even more powerful computing and an even greater interactive experience. Further, using the embedded web browser, users can navigate to any site from the display itself and with a built-in document viewer, they can open Microsoft Word, PowerPoint, Excel and Adobe PDF files directly.

Under the hood, the Samsung 85-inch Interactive Display has a quad-core processor along with Mali G51 GPU, 2.5GB LPDDR4 RAM and 8GB storage. It runs on Tizen 5.0 operation system.

For connectivity, you get 2 x USB ports, 2 x HDMI ports, DP, NFC, and OPS slot. As for security, the interactive display enables automatic firmware updates, LDAP synchronization, file security, a secure wireless connection and remote management. Additionally, users can safeguard sensitive reports, lock the display and remove critical content from view using a six-digit lock system.

The 85-inch Samsung Interactive Display is available for purchase in the U.S. in Charcoal Black color.