Left Menu
Development News Edition

Samsung adds 85-inch model to its interactive display lineup

The Samsung Interactive Display provides a slot for an optional slot-in PC to deliver even more powerful computing and an even greater interactive experience. Further, using the embedded web browser, users can navigate to any site from the display itself and with a built-in document viewer, they can open Microsoft Word, PowerPoint, Excel and Adobe PDF files directly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 23-10-2020 10:54 IST | Created: 23-10-2020 10:54 IST
Samsung adds 85-inch model to its interactive display lineup
Image Credit: Samsung

Samsung has introduced a new 85-inch interactive touchscreen display that joins its 55-inch and 65-inch product line up. The 85-inch Interactive Display is aimed at transforming collaboration and communication for in-person, hybrid and remote education and business environments.

"The current hybrid model of education and business implemented across industry has increased the need for technology solutions that foster engagement. The optimized open forum capability of the new 85-inch Interactive Display enables students and business leaders to work together in real-time, adapting seamlessly to current and future learning environments," said Mark Quiroz, Vice President of Marketing, Samsung Electronics America.

Featuring 4K UHD 3840 x 2160 touchscreen and an advanced digital whiteboard, the 85-inch Interactive Display offers easy-to-use capabilities for both classrooms and meeting spaces. These include a smooth pen-to-paper writing mode, flexible image editing tool (select, move, crop, capture) and a simplified content navigation system to preview content and make instant changes on the screen with ease.

For real-time content sharing, the interactive display supports up to 20 touch points that allow multiple people to write, edit and draw on-screen simultaneously and sync their personal devices with the display.

The Samsung Interactive Display provides a slot for an optional slot-in PC to deliver even more powerful computing and an even greater interactive experience. Further, using the embedded web browser, users can navigate to any site from the display itself and with a built-in document viewer, they can open Microsoft Word, PowerPoint, Excel and Adobe PDF files directly.

Under the hood, the Samsung 85-inch Interactive Display has a quad-core processor along with Mali G51 GPU, 2.5GB LPDDR4 RAM and 8GB storage. It runs on Tizen 5.0 operation system.

For connectivity, you get 2 x USB ports, 2 x HDMI ports, DP, NFC, and OPS slot. As for security, the interactive display enables automatic firmware updates, LDAP synchronization, file security, a secure wireless connection and remote management. Additionally, users can safeguard sensitive reports, lock the display and remove critical content from view using a six-digit lock system.

The 85-inch Samsung Interactive Display is available for purchase in the U.S. in Charcoal Black color.

TRENDING

Kenya: TSC set to change hiring process of teachers

Lee Min-ho cast in Min Jin Lee’s novel Pachinko, web series slated for 2021-release

Slovakia orders partial lockdown from Saturday until Nov 1

World Bank announces 10-month debarment of Rowad Al-Yemen for fraud

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Judge urges US to help find parents deported without kids

A federal judge on Thursday urged the Trump administration to do more to help court-appointed researchers find hundreds of parents who were separated from their children after they crossed the U.S.-Mexico border beginning in 2017. A court f...

Israel strikes Gaza after Palestinian militants fire rockets

The Israeli military said Friday it launched overnight airstrikes in the Gaza Strip after Palestinian militants fired two rockets, with no reports of casualties or major damage on either side. The military said fighter jets and other aircra...

India working on relief, return of 33 Indians stuck in Somalia: Jaishankar

India is working on relief and return of 33 Indians stuck in Somalia and the High Commission in Nairobi has taken up their predicament with Somalian authorities, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Friday. Thirty-three Indian lab...

BDO dies of COVID-19 in Bengal, Mamata mourns his demise

An official of the West Bengal government succumbed to COVID-19 on Friday, state health department sources said. Wangdi Gyalpo Bhutia, who was posted as Sitalkuchi block development officer BDO in Cooch Behar, lost his battle against the di...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020