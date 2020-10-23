What Makes Junglee Rummy Immensely Popular with Millennials

Whether it is their lifestyle or craze for fashion, millennials are known to be unpredictable. But if there is one thing common to them, it is online gaming. Over the years, they have moved from traditional real-world games to online gaming. While we instantly associate millennials with mobile gaming, let's take a walk down the memory lane.

It was in the 1980s when video games gained popularity all over the world. Back in the day, it was mostly arcade games that hogged all the limelight as they were relatively new and were extremely popular with people across all age groups. However, arcade games only became popular in India in the '90s. So people mostly stuck to traditional games like word-building games such as scrabble and card games like rummy. With the evolution of technology, however, board games evolved into multiplayer online games, and traditional card games like rummy also moved to the online platform.

The Junglee Rummy Demography

According to a report titled "Skill Gaming in India -- The Changing Landscape," published by Deloitte and the Rummy Federation, the average gamer is a male aged 20 - 44 years. That is the age group that prefers playing online rummy.

The average user from this age group enjoyed playing the Indian rummy game with physical cards as a child and has since migrated to the online version of the game. Junglee Rummy, developed by Junglee Games, is one of the most popular online rummy games in India and it is played by lakhs of players every day.

What helps us connect with our players?

As our players enjoyed playing rummy in their childhood, it is evident that Junglee Rummy speaks to the nostalgia these players feel. But there is something more profound than the nostalgia that connects us with our players.

Rummy is a skill game that requires the use of mathematical and analytical skills as well as good estimation and decision-making skills. People love using these skills and playing games that challenge them. Junglee Rummy offers players a trusted platform that challenges their minds and allows them to use their skills to win cash prizes.

Junglee Games' idea behind developing the game was to build a gaming platform where users could indulge in mind sport - games that require skills to win.

Catering to the needs of players

While players use their mathematical and analytical skills at the tables, we use data-driven methodologies to analyze their behavior and understand their needs better. This helps us provide our players with a better rummy experience with personalized offers as well as a wide variety of rummy games, tournaments, and prompt customer support.

Moreover, our technology enables us to provide what we call skill-based pairing, which ensures that all players have a level playing field. We also have one of the most secure digital infrastructures to keep player information safe and secure and use special encryption methods to prevent any data leaks, which is a prerequisite for a gaming platform as the modern informed user who doesn't like compromising on the security of their personal information.

Types of players on Junglee Rummy

From players who log in during their lunch break at work to dedicated ones who spend their Friday nights and weekends at our tables, Junglee Rummy is home to a wide variety of players. There are a lot of factors that motivate players to play at our tables. It might be clearing one's mind by playing a few games or competing with players from across the country and proving one's mettle, or improving one's game by playing regularly and winning cash prizes. Moreover, since the online version of the popular game of rummy is often time-bound, it is a major shift from the real-world version of the game where one could, in theory, hold on to their cards almost indefinitely. Online rummy is far more exciting and challenging in terms of play.

The rummy app is available on the Play Store and the App Store and works well even with a low-speed internet connection. Besides, there are a lot of personalized offers for players.

Thus, it's the unique experience and wonderful opportunities that Junglee Rummy provides the players that make it immensely popular with the millennials.